This New Electric Mercedes SUV Will Change the Way You Think of Maybach

A new electric Mercedes sport utility vehicle (SUV) is pushing the limits of power and luxury. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV has debuted, combining emissions-free driving and an executive sanctuary experience.

It's also a showcase, pushing the limits of elegant design in new ways using technology and bold aesthetic choices.

None of Mercedes-Benz's competitors offer an electric SUV at this level.

From nose to tail, the all-electric Mercedes-Maybach model passes its heritage test. Up front the SUV's black grille features fully-integrated chrome-plated filigree slats, with complementary design on the air intake as well.

The side bumper features Maybach patterns that match the digital light projections of Maybach logos (large and small) on puddle lights that appear when a driver approaches the vehicle, changing design when the individual opens the door.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV is a fresh addition to the company’s lineup. Mercedes-Benz

Side panels feature windows with chrome surrounds, in a line that extends from the front to the rear, EQS to the Maybach emblem. Below, a side step improves the vehicle's aerodynamics and features a Maybach logo at its top center.

Two-part helix taillights wrap from one side of the rear of the car to the other, and display an animation when a driver approaches. Chrome trim elements in a number of places are marked with Maybach lettering.

Mercedes will sell the SUV in a variety of metallic, non-metallic and two-tone exterior colors. Five two-tone exterior color combinations are available, each with an ornamental pinstripe.

The German automaker has transitioned the typical Maybach levels of comfort into this new car. Noise, vibration and driving harshness are dulled further than in the traditional EQS SUV via various efforts from acoustic foams to underbody paneling and wind deflectors.

Overhead view of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. Mercedes-Benz

Power is enhanced as well. The car delivers 649 horsepower and 700 pound-feet of torque to drivers, instantly available at the push of the throttle. That's more than any other Mercedes SUV.

All-wheel drive is standard. The Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV has a zero to 60 miles per hour (mph) time of 4.1 seconds and a top speed of 130 miles per hour (mph).

Drive modes include Eco, Sport, Off-road, Individual and Maybach. The Maybach mode replaces the traditional Comfort mode in this model.

The Maybach's air suspension allows the vehicle to have about two inches of vertical lift and lower capability, with it able to lower at speed for better aerodynamic airflow and raise slightly when that level of enhancement is not required.

Hyperscreen in the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. Mercedes-Benz

It was designed to cocoon a driver and passengers in comfort and style. The elevated design of the model is shown throughout and includes the best technology Mercedes offers.

That starts with the company's Hyperscreen infotainment display, which extends the width of the dashboard and flows down into the center console screen. Its three displays, one each in front of the driver, at the center and in ahead of the front seat passenger, flow seamlessly together delivering different content to each area.

A Maybach-themed light-up screen catches the eye upon startup. Digital driver gauges are designed to move like a silk scarf in the wind, with digits that flow in and out. Rose gold accents have their home inside the screen, another element that draws from Maybach heritage.

Two 11.6-inch entertainment screens sit on the backrests of the front seats. They're able to recognize body movements and hand gestures to carry out corresponding linked functions, like switching on reading lights.

Nappa leather is standard upholstery for the vehicle, and is offered in a variety of warm tones. Maybach Manufaktur, the brand's customizer arm, will sell the car with an exclusive Chrystal White/Silver Grey Pearl interior.

Rear seats of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. Mercedes-Benz

All interiors have an eco-focused design. Vegetables, including coffee bean shells, were used to tan the leather. Water used in the tanning process is recycled on a closed loop system. Numerous parts are constructed of recycled aluminum.

Immersive sound experience in the Maybach EQS SUV comes courtesy of its standard 15-speaker Burmester 4D Surround Sound System. The experience, with available Dolby Atmos, makes sitting in the car sound like sitting in some of the world's best movie theaters. Rear seat passengers can enjoy the sound experience using headphones, and sound can be adjusted for each user.

Individual lighting modes come courtesy of 253 individually controllable LEDs that can be illuminated into the user's choice from 64 selectable colors.

The new SUV will be brought to life at the Mercedes-Benz plant in Alabama.

Rear of the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. Mercedes-Benz

Pricing for the new SUV has not yet been announced, but is expected to top $200,000.