The following is a lightly edited transcript of remarks made by Jason Nichols during a Newsweek debate about the the fiasco in the GOP over Rep. Kevin McCarthy. You can listen to the podcast here:

This is an interesting moment in history. I don't think the Democrats are going to stand down particularly when they know what's waiting for them on the other side, which is a bunch of investigations on COVID and the Hunter Biden laptop ridiculousness. They're not going to give McCarthy what he wants just to settle things and move forward, they're going to make the Republicans fight this thing out. It doesn't look like Congressman Matt Gaetz, who is ever the showman, is going to back down.

What's funny to me is that Donald Trump endorsed McCarthy on Truth Social, and that's when I knew he was going to lose, because Trump endorsements have not been going well recently. If anyone should be making an overture it should be Rep. Hakeem Jeffries who should be going over and seeing if he can get votes from ten Republicans. I think Kevin McCarthy is eventually going to be Speaker of the House. He's going to have to give up a lot to his right flank and he's going to come in a very weakened position. He's not going to have the strength as the leader of a party. A lot of this is about McCarthy's personal ambition, not his principles. This Republican Party may be worse than anything that we've seen in the last few decades, which is really terrifying when we know where this could lead, and where it has led in the last 2 years.

Dr. Jason Nichols is an award winning senior lecturer in the African American Studies Department at the University of Maryland College Park and was the longtime editor-in-chief of Words Beats & Life: The Global Journal of Hip-Hop Culture.

