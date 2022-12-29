This Trump Ally Is 'Prime Candidate' to Turn Against Him: Kirschner

Ex-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is a "prime candidate" to be a cooperating witness against his one-time boss, former President Donald Trump, according to former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner.

Kirschner, who now works as an analyst on MSNBC, made the comment on Twitter and discussed the theory further on the Wednesday edition of Justice Matters, his show that's posted on his YouTube channel.

In the video, Kirschner cited accusations made against Meadows in recently released transcripts from the January 6 House select committee investigating the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol as reason for him to testify against Trump should the Department of Justice (DOJ) charge the former president, who is running again in 2024.

The many crimes of Mark Meadows make him the prime candidate for DOJ prosecutors to flip against Donald Trump. Because #JusticeMatters https://t.co/dnHUxoaTUq — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) December 29, 2022

The committee's transcripts included interview comments from former Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson, who said she witnessed Meadows burning documents in a White House fireplace about a dozen times between December 2020 and mid-January 2021. Hutchinson also told the panel that Meadows occasionally told staffers to keep meetings "close hold" and possibly omitted from official White House records.

"Other than maybe Donald Trump, is there anyone who has committed more crimes or a wider variety of crimes than Trump's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows?" Kirschner said. "So friends, given the number and nature and scope of Mark Meadows crimes, Meadows really does present as a target-rich environment, to be charged, to be flipped, to be developed by prosecutors as a cooperating witness against Donald Trump."

Attorney Norman Eisen told Newsweek in a previous story that burning official records might act as evidence of obstruction of justice or violation of the Presidential Records Act.

"Hutchinson's testimony about the document destruction, including after two visits from Congressman Scott Perry, who is deeply implicated in the coup attempt, go to consciousness of guilt," Eisen said.

Kirschner pointed out that Hutchinson said she was in Meadows' office when he destroyed documents on at least two occasions after meeting with Republican Representative Scott Perry of Pennsylvania. Numerous reports have linked Perry to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

"And, of course, Scott Perry sought a pardon, which one does when one has committed a crime and one wants to get away with it," Kirschner said.

Kirschner then mentioned how the House of Representatives referred Meadows to the DOJ for prosecution for contempt of Congress after he failed to appear for a deposition in front of the January 6 committee. The DOJ declined to charge Meadows.

Kirschner also brought up how the North Carolina Attorney General's Office is reviewing the findings of a voter fraud investigation for possible prosecution against Meadows.

"Then there's Mark Meadows serving as a virtual clearinghouse for treasonous text messages from dozens of Republican members of Congress, all desperate to overturn the elections results," Kirschner said.

"So friends, all of this begs the question: How many crimes does a high government official have to commit before there is some accountability?" Kirschner said. "DOJ, if you're listening, we could really use a little help here. We could really use a little accountability for the many crimes, the democracy-busting crimes of Mark Meadows."

Newsweek reached out to Meadows via the Conservative Partnership Institute, where he is a senior partner, for comment.