Thousands of Dogs Rescued As Auto Industry Pitches In to Help

Some of America's most popular car brands are stepping up to help rescue shelter animals. Kia, Jeep, Subaru and Nissan have worked alongside charities and with volunteers to help thousands of animals find new homes in 2022.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) estimates that 6.3 million companion animals are put into U.S. animal shelters each year. Of those, approximately 3.1 million are dogs. About 400,000 of those dogs are euthanized each year when they cannot find a new home.

Today, Kia America announced that 22,422 shelter animals nationwide have been placed in their forever homes as part of the company's year-long partnership with The Petfinder Foundation. The initiative launched in February, coinciding with the debut of Kia's Super Bowl ad, which featured a robotic dog. Kia donated $500,000 to cover adoption costs during that timeframe.

Subaru of America is in the midst of its annual Share the Love Event. The promotion aims to showcase four national charity beneficiaries alongside local organizations in advertising and with targeted donations from dealers and Subaru vehicle buyers.

For each new vehicle purchased (sale or lease) during the holiday season, Subaru donates $250 to the purchaser's choice of charity, from a list of approved organizations that includes the ASPCA, National Park Foundation, Meals on Wheels and Make-A-Wish.

The automaker is the largest corporate donor to the ASPCA. Through its decades of Share the Love Events, Subaru and its retailers have donated over $42 million to national and local pet-centric organizations, which has allowed for the adoption, rescue, transport and health care of 350,000 animals and pets.

While large scale charitable donations took center stage throughout the year, Operation Frodo grabbed its own bit of the spotlight over the last few weeks. The mission started when Nik Miles, chairman of Animal Rescue Rigs, connected with a friend who used to work with Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland, an Ohama-based 501(c)3 non-profit rescue group.

Miles and his husband Lowell Sochia recently had their beagle Joey pass away, 14 years after the couple rescued it from Missouri. The friend sent over a listing of dogs needing rescued to Nik and he saw the dog that would become known as Frodo.

Miles showed the photo to Sochia, telling him that it looked just like Joey and that they should rescue him. He is quick to point out that, "Lowell did not say no."

In addition to Frodo, there were more dogs that needed to be sent to other parts of the country for rehoming. "Because of the winter weather, delays and heating in the cargo area, they don't like to fly dogs out," Miles told Newsweek.

For the 2018 version of the SEMA trade show, Miles and Animal Rescue Rigs, worked with Nissan North America to create Paws One, a specially equipped Nissan Titan XD, primed for animal rescue. The truck was being used in Oregon, but could be of more use in Omaha.

There was one hiccup – getting it there. "Because of its size, no one wanted to transport it for less than $6,000," Miles shared. "It was decided that I would use my Christmas vacation to drive the truck to its new home."

He began telling friends of the limitations, and they surprised him by stepping up and offering to help. In the end, four volunteers gave their time and money to help get the truck to Nebraska.

Friends and complete strangers across the globe donated via the Animal Rescue Rigs website to fund the truck's gas station fill ups.

The first stage was driven by Jeff Zurschmeide and Harvey Briggs. Briggs flew from his home in Madison, Wisconsin to meet Zurschmeide for the drive.

"I've owned dogs almost all my life. The thought that these puppies needed to move and I could help, made it a no-brainer," Briggs told Newsweek.

Miles and Sochia met the rig and drivers in Omaha for the handover, and to pick up the vehicle that would bring four beagles back to the Pacific Northwest for adoption. Frodo, Amelia, Snickers and June were put into crates in a Jeep Grand Wagoneer L that was loaned to them especially for the occasion.

"When we heard about Nik's latest noble effort, to save beagles, which included a long road trip, we thought the Grand Wagoneer with the new Hurricane 510 engine would make for a great drive for all," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America.

The weather turned from bad to worse as the couple and friend Javier Mota, a cameraman along for the ride to document the trip and help drive, started the return trip. They were hurrying, attempting to beat the incoming blizzard.

"We were happy to learn that when the weather and driving conditions took a turn for the worse, the Grand Wagoneer took it all in stride, and the rescue dogs and passengers got to enjoy one of the best interiors available. The Jeep team code-named the project 'Waggy' and we're happy to be a small part of making Nik's furry friends' tails wag," Morrison said.

On the second day of the return trip, with 1,100 miles to go, Mother Nature won. Starting from Laramie, Wyoming, they traveled less than 100 miles before being turned away from further travel by the police who were busy closing roads. "Conditions where so bad that we could not see the car 30 feet in front of us," Miles wrote on his Facebook page that evening.

Despite their "no pets" policy, the Fairfield Inn and Suites in Rawlins, Wyoming allowed them to stay, giving the dogs and humans a warm place to shelter from the storm.

The next leg took them through to Boise, Idaho as they raced incoming freezing rain and time as Christmas Day approached.

The trio and pups arrived in Portland on Christmas Eve, 4,000 miles after the trip began, 800 miles more than initially expected due to weather. For dinner that night, the group ate Chinese food together. Miles opened his fortune cookie to reveal a timely message, "You will win success in whatever you adopt."

On Boxing Day, another volunteer picked up Snickers from the Miles-Sochia home and drove him to meet Seattle Beagle Rescue volunteers who will work to rehome him, in a loaned Subaru Forester Wilderness.

June was supposed to have been on the trip to Seattle as well, but after choosing Sochia as "her person", Miles decided that they should adopt Frodo and June, presenting Sochia with a letter from Basset and Beagle Rescue of the Heartland confirming the news on Christmas Day.

"People are asking if we will do it again next year. If we have enough support, we will. Giving one dog a good forever home won't change the world of animal rescue but it will change that dog's world forever," Miles said.