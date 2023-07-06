What Is Threads and How To Sign Up for Meta's Twitter Alternative

Social media company Meta has launched its new text micro-blogging platform to rival Twitter.

In an attempt to capitalize on users with an increasing sense of apathy toward Twitter since Elon Musk's takeover, Meta has introduced Threads.

With a similar interface and idea to Twitter, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday that the platform had reached 10 million sign ups in the first seven hours.

But what is it, and how do you get started on the new platform?

A photo illustration created in Washington, DC, on July 5, 2023, shows Threads, an Instagram app, on the App Store, in front of the logos of Instagram and Threads. With an inlay screenshot of the Newsweek Threads profile page. STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images & Meta

How To Sign In to Threads

Getting started on Threads is relatively simple, especially if you're already using Meta platforms.

To get started, use your Instagram account to log in to the new Threads app that is available to download in more than 100 countries on the Google Play and Apple App stores.

Simply select "Log in with Instagram" on the Threads homepage and follow instructions to customize your profile for Threads.

Here you will be given the option to change your profile picture and bio, and be asked if you want to follow some of the same people you've already connected with on Instagram.

Users under the age of 16 will automatically be given a private profile when they join Threads, but anyone can opt for a private profile at any time. More on that later.

How Does Threads Work?

Much like Twitter, Threads gives you the ability to write, repost, quote and like posts. Posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photographs and videos up to five minutes long.

You can also easily share a Threads post to another platform or via a messaging app by clicking on the paper plane logo on the far right.

To get started, select the writing logo in the bottom center of the app and write your first Thread.

Your homepage feed, located at the bottom left will show you threads from people you have followed and some recommended content from people you may want to follow.

Screenshots from the Threads app by Meta. Designed to rival Twitter, the new micro-blogging site announced 10 million sign ups in the first 7 hours of launching. A picture of the "New thread" screen where users can share a post, left, a screenshot of a home screen, center, and a picture of the Newsweek profile, right. Threads by Meta

How Do I Follow Someone on Threads?

Following an account on Threads is simple, you can either click on their profile from an external link or within the Threads app and select the "Follow" button, or click their profile picture from your homepage where you will be prompted to follow.

How Do I Find a User on Threads?

If you're looking for someone you'd like to follow and know their handle, you can search for their username under the search tab, second to the left.

Here you can enter a username and Threads will search for the user. For example, writing "Newsweek" will take you directly to the Newsweek Threads page.

Screenshots from inside the Threads app. Left, a picture of the search page where users can find others to follow, a picture of the optional hidden words feature, center, and an example of the function that allows users to block custom words and phrases, right. Threads by Meta

How Do I Block Someone on Threads?

We all know that social media can have its downfalls, and you can control who can see and interact with your content on Threads.

Just like on Instagram, you can add hidden words to filter out replies to your threads that contain specific words.

To block words, head to your Threads profile and select the icon at the top left. Here you can select "Hidden words" where you can add any words, emojis or phrases you would like to block out. Here you will also be given the option to automatically block out offensive words and phrases from your feed.

Users can also unfollow, block or report a profile by tapping the three-dot menu on any profile. Plus, any accounts you've blocked on Instagram will automatically be blocked on Threads.

