Warning Issued After Three Elderly People Found Dead at Home

Residents of Newton, Massachusetts, have been warned to lock their windows and doors after police discovered three elderly people dead from stab wounds inside their home.

The bodies were found with "stab wounds and blunt trauma" at 10:14 A.M. on June 25 at a home on Broadway Steet, resulting in an increased police presence in the Nonantum and Newtonville neighborhoods of Newton.

The Middlesex District Attorney's Office issued a press release on Sunday, following the discovery of the bodies, announcing police have launched an investigation into the apparent triple homicide.

The three victims have not yet been identified. There were signs of forced entry into the victims' home.

Stock image of police tape.

Authorities "have been actively investigating and following leads throughout the day including investigating another attempted break-in at Brookside Avenue, about a half mile from the location of the death investigation that was reported to police this morning," according to a press release.

At this time it is not known if the two incidents are connected.

Newton Police Chief John F. Carmichael Jr. spoke at a press conference on Sunday about the incident.

"We are obviously very concerned with such a violent crime taking place within our city," he said.

"We do plan on having some extra patrols out there throughout the night. We're going to use a lot of our own resources, extra officers being called in, extra dispatches brought into the Dispatch Center to take and field any calls of other situations that may occur.

"We appreciate the state police for the added resources that they're also providing us so that we can make sure that we keep our neighborhood safe.

"This individual [or] individuals could still be at large and we really do emphasize again be vigilant. Do pay attention to what's happening in the neighborhoods.

"We won't rest until we find out who did this and find justice for the victims that were involved."

In addition to checking doors and window locks, Newton Police asked the public to report any suspicious activity.

Police have also asked residents of the Nonantum and Newtonville areas to check any video home surveillance they have for anything unusual the cameras may have captured.

No arrests have yet been made and the Newton Police Department will have additional patrols working in the area on Monday.

