Three Steps to Enhance Your Collaboration as an Executive

Building strong relationships takes effort and time. The benefits of improved collaboration and teamwork are well worth it.

Inga Arianna Bielinska , Executive coach, trainer, writer, Inga Arianna Bielinska
businesspeople
Natee Meepian/stock.adobe.com
Kim had always taken pride in being a go-getter. She was ambitious, driven, and demonstrated a laser-like focus on her goals. As a senior director at a large corporation, she oversaw some of the most critical projects, which required her to work with other executives, among them a few senior IT leaders. For some of them, Kim's strong work ethic and results-oriented approach suggested competence, so they perceived her as an asset to the company. Many of her peers, however, viewed her as too assertive—intimidating, even. A few coworkers openly shared that she made them feel uncomfortable.

Kim's boss offered her constructive feedback, emphasizing that her approach to collaboration was perceived as brusque and her coworkers had an adverse response to it. Kim was often dismissive of such perspectives because the company's culture was all about achievements and execution. How could she thrive here if it were not for her drive? The last straw was Kim's 360 assessment where her peers described her using words such as impatient, unyielding, stubborn, hostile, and aggressive.

That was the movement Kim realized she had a serious problem. Even though she had always been proud of her no-nonsense approach, now she was starting to see that it was causing her more harm than good. She needed to find a way to collaborate more effectively with her peers. But in her own way. A way that would allow her to be authentic to her values and more approachable to peers at the same time.

That was the time our paths crossed. Even though she showed up at the session willing to experiment with this method, I could sense her skepticism about the tangible results of coaching.

As a woman coach, I might be particularly biased to see female executives, especially those who are highly successful and ambitious, as facing gender-based discrimination. It is often true. At the same time, there is something unique about executive teamwork that requires the dance between pushing and collaboration that involves highly developed emotional intelligence and the ability to assess when is the right moment to persist and when it is wise to let go.

The first step to becoming fluent in such a skill is building self-awareness. Kim already understood her communication style and how it was perceived by others thanks to the feedback she received. She finally noticed how her words and actions were impacting others. That was a necessary first step to develop more effective communication strategies.

In order to grasp the difference between her and more effective leaders, Kim was observing other senior leaders, particularly those who had a reputation for being collaborative and inclusive. She watched how they interacted with peers, reporters, and higher-ups—how they listened and what their reaction to feedback was. The most accomplished ones were very specific about what they were looking for while asking for feedback; they accepted even the negative ones and always appreciated the effort somebody put into producing the input. But the most important element was the fact that they took action on the feedback they received. This, of course, didn't mean they agreed with everything they heard.

The next step was to help Kim build rapport with her peers. She used to be more focused on getting things done instead of networking. However, she finally saw the value of building relationships with her peers, which helped her be more willing to negotiate with them. The more she got to know her colleagues, the easier it was for her to find the language of persuasion that was not perceived as aggressive.

Armed with such insights, Kim began to experiment with new approaches. She focused on active listening, seeking to understand her peers' perspectives before making decisions. She worked on being more patient and less confrontational. She achieved this by using collaborative language and learning to ask more questions and seek feedback first instead of just pushing her own agenda.

It did not happen overnight, but Kim eventually became more approachable to her peers. She still had pretty strong opinions; she just learned how to communicate them in a way people would listen. "The less I push, the more I get done" was the biggest discovery she made. The coaching journey she embarked on helped Kim develop her emotional intelligence, so she became more self-aware and understood how her behavior affected others.

Kim's transformation was not only noticeable to her associates but also to her VP, who saw a significant improvement in her collaboration skills. Her more approachable demeanor led to a better working relationship with her peers, which in turn led to better business outcomes. Kim was able to get more done by working collaboratively with her team rather than pushing her agenda. Kim's story is not unique.

Many executives, especially driven and ambitious, struggle with collaboration. If you have seen yourself in Kim's story and you are driven and determined, but challenged by collaboration, try these three steps that can get you started on the process of building better relationships with your peers.

1. Build self-awareness: Seek feedback from your coworkers. Not only request but also listen to what they have to say. Try to recognize how your actions impact others and what you can do to improve your communication and cooperation skills.

2. Network and bond with people: Take the time to get to know your peers and build relationships with them. This can make it easier for you to find common ground when working on projects together. Moreover, it can definitely be useful while negotiating with them when things get a bit more challenging.

3. Practice active listening: Listen with the intention to understand your colleagues' perspectives before making decisions. Ask questions before you share an opinion. True listening is far from pushing your own agenda on people to get what you want. Embrace patience and be less confrontational.

Remember, building strong relationships takes effort and time. The benefits of improved collaboration and teamwork are well worth it.

The Newsweek Expert Forum is an invitation-only network of influential leaders, experts, executives, and entrepreneurs who share their insights with our audience.
What's this?
Content labeled as the Expert Forum is produced and managed by Newsweek Expert Forum, a fee based, invitation only membership community. The opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect the opinion of Newsweek or the Newsweek Expert Forum.
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

