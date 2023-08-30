Life

Woman's $4 Find From Thrift Store Is 'Long-Lost Painting' Worth Thousands

By
Life Paintings Pictures Trends Painting

A painting purchased for just $4 at a thrift store has been predicted to make as much as $250,000 at auction, leaving the antique fan who picked it up for the frame completely stunned.

An anonymous woman from New Hampshire was shopping when she stumbled on the piece of art that turned out to be a valuable long-lost collectable.

The woman, who is passionate about antiques, was in search of frames to repurpose when she stumbled on the artwork at a Savers thrift store in Manchester, New Hampshire in 2017.

Bought for just $4. The painting bore the signature of Newell Convers Wyeth, a painter from the late 1800s.

Newell Convers Wyeth's painting 'Ramona'
Newell Convers Wyeth's painting "Ramona." A woman unknowingly bought the masterpiece for $4 in a thrift store. Bonhams Skinner

Taking it home, she spent time trying to find out the picture's origins but was unable to find anything online. Before long, the painting ended up consigned to a closet in the house.

"She was antiquing in search of old frames to repurpose when they found a large stack of frames leaning against the wall, mostly damaged posters and prints. The Wyeth painting, which was quite heavy and dusty, was in the middle of the stack and the consignor lifted it out and put it in a shopping cart," Sheri Middleton from Bonhams Skinner online action and appraisal company told Newsweek.

In May of this year, while cleaning her home, the woman found the painting and posted some pictures of it on the Facebook page called Things Found in Walls.

Newell Convers Wyeth's painting 'Ramona'
Newell Convers Wyeth's painting "Ramona" The front and back of the framed artwork, which was purchased in Manchester, New Hampshire, in 2017. Bonhams Skinner

The post caught attention and quickly she was directed to the Brandywine Museum, and Lauren Lewis, a conservator in Maine.

Lewis drove three hours to see the painting and her excitement upon the first viewing was enough for the woman to realize she had inadvertently picked up something special.

The painting Ramona by Newell Convers Wyeth (1882-1945) is now predicted to fetch between $150,000 and $250,000 at a forthcoming Bonhams Skinner auction in September 2023.

The painting belongs to a series of four works that the artist created for the 1939 edition of Helen Hunt Jackson's book Ramona, an original publication that dated back to 1884. It portrays a young woman named Ramona staring at her elderly foster mother Señora Moreno.

Lewis said that the original painting discovery would represent a huge transformation for the finder's family. She said: "These individuals aren't financially affluent and I am genuinely thrilled that, as she suggested, this discovery could be transformative for her life. It's an achievement both for them and for the art world, reunited with this long-lost painting."

Earlier this year a woman told Newsweek how she sold plates she had found at a thrift store for just $6 for thousands after they were confirmed to be genuine Picasso works.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Sports
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC