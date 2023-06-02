Pet Dilemma

Tibetan Mastiff With 'Severe' Matting Is Unrecognizable After 4-hour Groom

By
Pet Dilemma Dogs Pets TikTok Viral

Social media was amazed by a Tibetan mastiff's unbelievable transformation following a four-hour grooming session.

When Megan Pearson saw the mastiff come into her grooming salon in May, she knew she had a huge task on her hands to clean the dog so that she was no longer a matted mess. During a time-lapse video of the tiresome grooming session, Pearson explained that the dog's fur was "one of the worst conditions of coat" she'd ever seen.

Pearson, from Ontario, Canada, estimated that the dog hadn't been groomed for about a year, so her fur was matted all over, there was dirt stuck in the coat and the skin was very irritated beneath it.

After Pearson shared the video on her TikTok account (@meganjaimee) on May 17, it gathered more than 424,000 views and more than 18,000 likes. She explained in the caption that she wanted to post the video "for awareness on why it's so important to maintain grooming appointments."

The Tibetan Mastiff in need of grooming
Megan Pearson shaves the mastiff's matted fur. She estimated that the dog hadn't been cleaned up for a year. Social media was amazed by the dog's unbelievable transformation following a four-hour grooming session. @meganjaimee

The American Kennel Club (AKC) refers to Tibetan mastiffs as "densely coated giants" who can appear intimidating because of their huge size, but they are also very calm dogs. The breed is known for its double coat, which includes a heavy, wooly undercoat.

Once a year, Tibetan mastiffs will shed their undercoat and owners should brush through their fur and clear away all the excess fur. The AKC suggests using a specific undercoat rake or a de-shedding tool to remove it.

Throughout the rest of the year, it's recommended to brush their coat weekly to remove any dirt that could get trapped inside the thick fur. A wide-tooth comb should be used on their tail, mane and breeches to prevent the fur from getting tangled and subsequently matted.

This might seem generally quite low maintenance compared to other breeds, but the mastiff that Pearson spent four hours grooming shows what can happen if the routine isn't upheld.

As the owner of Pure Paws Dog Grooming, Pearson has seen many dogs come through the doors in need of cleaning. But she said this was "a very severe case that could have resulted in serious health issues" if she hadn't been tidied in due course.

Writing in a comment after posting the video, Pearson added that "other groomers did turn this dog away," but she couldn't bear the thought of not helping her out. When it's time for her next appointment, Pearson "will be sending out reminders" to avoid the situation becoming this bad again.

Reaction to the video has been a mixture of shock for the state that the dog was in, and praise for Pearson spending so much time to make the dog look and feel better.

One person commented: "I know you said you aren't here to place judgement, but I am. Thank you for helping this sweet pup."

Another person wrote: "What a good girl. It must've been such a relief for her."

Do you have videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC