Tiffany Gomas Revealed As 'Not Real' Rant Flight Passenger

The woman who went viral in July for going on a swearing tirade ahead of an American Airlines flight has been identified, according to reports.

The irate passenger was identified as Tiffany Gomas, a Texas marketing executive, according to a New York Post report.

Gomas' seemingly random outbursts and claims "that motherf***** back there is not real," gesturing to the back of the plane, resulted in hours of delays for the other passengers, according police documents seen by the Post.

In the viral footage, Gomas can be seen striding down the aircraft's central aisle, shouting: "There's a reason why I'm getting the f*** off and everyone can either believe it or not believe it, I don't give two f****, but I am telling you right now that motherf***** back there is not real.

"And you can sit on this plane and you can f****** die with them or not, I'm not going to."

The video attracted millions of views on TikTok and other social media platforms, sparking speculation about what the woman was referring to.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated

An American Airlines plane prepares to land at the Miami International Airport on July 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida. The woman who went viral in July for going on a swearing tirade ahead of an American Airlines flight has been identified, according to reports. Getty
