Tigers Escape After Tornado Rips Through Animal Sanctuary in Georgia

Two tigers reportedly escaped an animal sanctuary in Troup County, Georgia, after a tornado ripped through the area Sunday morning, causing widespread damage.

According to local news station WSB-TV, the Troup County Sheriff's Office said it received a report that a tiger was unaccounted for at the Pine Mountain Animal Safari Park shortly before 9 a.m. local time. Local reporter Cody Alcorn then reported hours later that in fact two tigers "got loose," with the sheriff's office later confirming that the two felines were captured.

On its Facebook page, the park said it sustained extensive damage from the storm, but fortunately "none of our animals and employees were hurt." The park added in its post, writing, "Several animal enclosures were breeched, and two tigers briefly escaped. Both have now been found, tranquilized, and safely returned to a secure enclosure. We appreciate your concern and support during this difficult time."

Meanwhile, pictures of Troup County, including the city of LaGrange, which is roughly 65 miles southwest of Atlanta, show the strength of the tornado as downed power lines, fallen trees and widespread property damage can be seen littering the streets. Alcorn took to Twitter to share images of the trail of debris the tornado left behind. One picture even shows a roof partially ripped off a home.

TORNADO DAMAGE | Pictures coming in from Troup County of damage from tornado. The first pic is from area near West Point hotel off Hwy 29 heading towards LaGrange from West Point, Georgia. At least one storm related injury confirmed.



(📸 Amber & Matt B) pic.twitter.com/9UJl28pCnP — Cody Alcorn (@CodyAlcorn) March 26, 2023

This week has been a turbulent weather week across the country as a tornado ripped through Los Angeles County on Wednesday as the state was hit with another atmospheric river. Amid the extreme weather conditions, some climate experts warned that such weather could become the new normal.

Images and videos shared online show debris swirling in the air as parts of a building are ripped off. The tornado that struck California's Montebello area was given an EF rating of 1 (from EF0 to EF5), meaning its 3 second wind gusts were between 86 and 110 miles per hour.

In addition, Mississippi is reeling from a tornado that hit the area on Friday. President Joe Biden issued an emergency declaration for the state, making federal funding available to the areas hardest hit. At least 23 people have been killed due to the EF-4 storm. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Jackson, Mississippi, the tornado was on the ground for over an hour.

According to the LaGrange Daily News, Troup County Manager Eric Mosley said the county responded to calls of people trapped after the tornado hit and calls for trees falling on houses.

Mosley also said that several sheriff's deputies' cars were damaged due to hail from the storm.

"We're getting multiple calls through our 911 departments," he said. "We are responding with fire rescue resources, the sheriff's office, AMR to some damage. We're seeing obviously less and less damage to the north like last time and, or the damage to the south, an area that really wasn't impacted from the previous storms."

Newsweek has reached out to Pine Mountain Animal Safari Park and the Troup County Sheriff's Office via phone for comment.