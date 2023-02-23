Cat Appears To Be on a Different Planet As He Enjoys Owner's Heated Pad

One cat caught on camera relaxing to the max seems to agree that there's nothing better than warmth.

In a viral clip shared by TikTok account @its_jabent, the cat in question can be seen lying on his back with his paws in the air and mouth wide open.

During the video, his owner explained why he is so comfy. Jabent has claimed a heating pad originally purchased to help ease his owner's cramps—but the feline seems to be enjoying it more than she ever could.

The video has racked up 2.3 million likes in less than 24 hours, as well as over 535,000 likes.

Signs of Happy Cat Behavior

This cat's purring is a very common sign that they are happy, but body language can also help a human determine their pet feline's mood.

Purina previously highlighted the positions a cat may form when they are in a good mood.

The heating pad is certainly doing something right as a cat lying down on its cat indicates pure happiness.

Another tell-tale sign is a cat that is sitting upright with his or her ears pointing up and forward.

It isn't just their bodies that can appear relaxed but their whiskers too, according to Purina.

What Do the Comments Say?

Over 3,228 people have commented on the viral clip since it was shared on February 22.

One user's suggestion has 3,480 likes, saying: "Here me out: you, then the pad, then the cat on lap. That way you can have cuddle time and no cramps!

"Hahah lil buddy is on a diff planet," said another person.

Another person said: "Dudes acting like he's never known warm before."

"This looks like catnip was involved," commented another.

Catnip is a perennial herb from the mint family that most cats enjoy. The active ingredient nepetalactone is an essential oil that alters the behavior of domestic and other cat species.

Newsweek previously shared the moment a kitten discovered the plant and he can be seen loving life while rubbing himself against the herb. Catnip is often given as a treat for our furry friends but previously a talented photographer used the natural oil to his advantage and managed to get some epic snaps of his pets.

Newsweek reached out to @its_jabent for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.