Cat Hilariously Vocalizes Displeasure at Owners' Vacation: 'Not Too Happy'

It is safe to say this senior tabby cat certainly missed his owners while they were on vacation.

Christine, who uses the TikTok handle @christ_stine has shared the moment she walked through the door to her screeching cat after three days apart.

Captioned "not too happy about our 3 day vacation #cats #catswhoyell #catsoftiktok #mario," the viral video has received over 13 million views and more than 2.8 million likes since it was shared on February 23.

In another video, Christine explained the "super throaty aggressive scream is reserved for special occasions" like their return.

She also points out Mario is 15 years old and they believe he is "senile" which may contribute to the yowling.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) states elderly cats may suffer from mental confusion or cognitive dysfunction and may meow if they become disoriented. Meowing a lot is also a symptom of the feline version of Alzheimer's disease.

But this doesn't mean every meow from your furry friend is a symptom of something sinister. A cat meows to communicate so more often than not, their meow is to greet people or to indicate they need food, water or to be let out.

Some cats are more vocal than others. Purina, a pet food company, has ranked the Siamese as one of the most vocal cat breeds, but others include the Japanese Bobtail and the Oriental cat breed along with Sphynx.

The good news is there are ways to prevent your cat from being too vocal, according to the ASPCA.

Teach your cat that they'll only get a pet when they are quiet.

Avoid feeding your cat when they cry, instead, stick to set times and invest in an automated feeder.

Consider a pet sitter to stop your cat from feeling lonely.

In this case, Mario did have the company of his sister Buddy and a pet sitter but that didn't stop him from missing his doting owners.

Almost 13,000 TikTok users have commented on the viral clip, one user said: "If Christina Aguilera was a cat."

"It's so throaty," pointed out another user whose comment racked up 20,100 likes.

Another person said: "You are being scolded like the cat sent you a howler."

"Why does the cat have a New York accent," questioned another.

"He's never said so many curse words in his life," joked another.

Previously, Newsweek shared the hilarious moment a dog was clearly unimpressed when he found out he was going to a pet sitter.

Newsweek reached out to @christ_stine for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.