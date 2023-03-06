Daily 'Bickering' Between Senior Dog and Great Dane Puppy Caught on Camera

If this senior dog could speak, it's very likely he would refer to the latest addition to the family as "annoying."

Ace, the Great Dane puppy, appears to have formed a love-hate relationship with his owner's older Great Dane.

The viral TikTok video captioned: "The bickering of these two daily is hilarious" has 2.4 million views.

The clip, posted by @s.stillman07, shows her puppy Ace frantically moving his head and nudging the older dog, who is showing signs of distress.

While the internet has been left in hysterics, U.K.-based dog trainer Joe Nutkins doesn't see the funny side.

She told Newsweek: "The caption says the interactions are daily and they find them hilarious - the adult dog clearly doesn't find it hilarious and shouldn't have to succumb to this on a daily basis!

"They were happily living their life before this puppy turned up and now they have to deal with it - it's not really fair on the older dog so the owners should really have some special time with the older dog away from the puppy - it helps puppy learn to be calm, to have a rest and gives the older dog the quality time with the owners."

Nutkins explains the puppy is harassing the adult dog, she has provided the following tips for dog owners whose pets have the same kind of relationship:

Give the puppy something else to do - it isn't the older dog's job to entertain the puppy.



Puppies need to learn what is acceptable and what isn't - if they aren't paying attention to an adult dog's signals that they should stop then they are likely to do this to other dogs, but that might have bigger consequences!



Remove the puppy from the room when it starts to annoy the other dog.



Puppies need rest - In the video the puppy isn't noticing any signals from the older dog, which may indicate the puppy is overtired and overstimulated and isn't paying attention. This would be a great time to pop the puppy in a pen, crate, or behind a baby gate to have a rest with a cozy bed.

Nutkins added: "The adult dog is doing great with all the warnings - without a growl warning the only thing left would be to bite so the puppy is really pushing the older dog's buttons!

"The adult dog should be praised as the owner intervenes. Often owners tell off the older dog for growling, not remove the puppy for being an annoying 'sibling'."

The viral clip has racked up 283,000 likes and over 3,190 comments since it was shared on February 12.

One user said: "I hope they never turn on each other one is clearly not happy."

"He's respecting the boundary but also very confused about it. Absolutely adorable," said another.

Another said: "Great Dane puppies and Great Dane Seniors are the funniest duos."

Newsweek reached out to @s.stillman07 for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

