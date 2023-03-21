Vet Issues Warning After Clip of Labrador Relaxing in Hot Tub Goes Viral

A dog named Cocoa has the internet feeling "envious" of his relaxing time in a hot tub, but this sort of activity isn't suitable for dogs, according to an expert.

The video shared by @willow_thetoller shows a chocolate Labrador called Cocoa snoozing while enjoying everything the large tub has to offer.

The video, captioned "Have you ever seen a dog enjoy the hot tub this much?" has 226,600 likes and 1.5 million views.

While the clip has been a hit online, Dr. Anna Foreman, a U.K.-Based vet, told Newsweek that dogs should not be allowed in hot tubs.

"Hot tubs are normally heated between 37-40 degrees Celsius, which is too hot for a canine," said Foreman, an in-house vet for Everypaw Pet Insurance. "They are not equipped for dogs to get into and out of easily and without injury. A dog, especially if small, young, old or disabled, is very likely to hurt themselves jumping in or out of a wet hot tub, with inbuilt steps not being suitable for the short stature of dogs compared to humans.

"It is dangerous for dogs to swim in chlorinated water as consumption can lead to toxicity and skin contact will cause irritation. Dogs may also urinate or defecate in the water without an owner knowing, putting human health at risk of bacterial or parasitic conditions if the water is accidentally ingested while bathing. Dogs drinking this water also leaves them open to disease, too. Overall due to the risk to both human and animal health and welfare, dogs should not be allowed into a hot tub."

Foreman instead suggested putting a dog in a warm water bath, either indoors or outdoors. She said that a dog-friendly paddling pool in the backyard "is a great way to keep an animal cool." She advised pet owners to regularly change the water to prevent contaminant build-up.

"Water should be relatively shallow to prevent the risk of drowning and it is important to have ramps leading into and out of the water to allow dogs to enter and exit without a struggle, again particularly if dogs have reduced mobility," she said. "Ramps also allow wildlife to enter and exit without an issue, too.

"Covers should be used with caution—many animals can drown in a swimming pool or other flexible water covers as they become enclosed and suffocated by the material due to its lack of rigidity."

More than 3,270 people have commented on the post that was shared on March 20.

One user said: "That dog is at a level of relaxation I'm not sure I'll ever achieve!"

"It's the drooling for me! baby is thoroughly enjoying herself! SOOOOO RELAXING! Especially after a hard day of being the doggo!!!" commented another person.

"I've never been so envious of a dog before," said another person.

"Living his best life!!" praised another.

Newsweek reached out to @willow_thetoller for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

