Moment German Shepherd Comforts Puppy With Brain Damage Melts Hearts

There's no denying dogs can be a great source of support for humans and animals. One German shepherd has recently melted the internet's heart as she comforts a puppy with brain damage.

The viral TikTok video shared by owner Shelby (@motherofgermanshepherds) shows 3-year-old Beans, a German shepherd sitting on the sofa. His eyes look sad and he appears to be fed up, but thankfully, Shelby's other dog is there to cheer him up.

She added the following text to the clip, it said: "When our pup with brain damage is having a hard day so our older female comforts him and gives him kisses."

So far, the adorable video, shared on August 16, has racked up over 220,000 views and more than 29,000 likes.

Since then Shelby has uploaded another video to explain what happened to Beans. It turns out he was diagnosed with brain damage at three weeks old and vets aren't 100 percent certain what happened. However, they believe "his mom accidentally kicked him while he was nursing," she states.

He weighed three-and-a-half pounds at the time and the odds were against him. Beans lost the ability to walk and required around-the-clock care. Shelby was told he may never walk again and might need an amputation. But the determined dog pulled through with the help from his owners and vets. Now, he is thriving despite nerve damage, states Shelby.

Beans is very lucky to be alive as brain injuries can be fatal, according to VCA Animal Hospitals. The U.S. and Canada-based hospitals provide the following information to help dog owners detect signs of potential canine cognitive impairment.

Signs of Brain Injury in Dogs

It is important for dog owners to be aware the following symptoms that could indicate a brain injury.

Seizures

Bleeding into the eyes or from the nose or ears

Difficulty regulating its body temperature causing either fever or a temperature that is too low

Heart beating slowly

Uneven pupils and may react abnormally to light

Beans is now called a "miracle" by his owner. He seems to have stolen hearts online as many users have posted the heart emoji in the comments section of the viral video.

One user has admired the dogs bond, one user said: "Maybe not mom by birth, but that's Mama Bear right there."

"Stop the way he looks at her," said another.

