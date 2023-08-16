Golden Retriever 'Brutally Attacked' at Doggy Daycare Breaks Hearts

This viral video is every dog owner's worst nightmare as it shows the state of a golden retriever after it was "brutally attacked" at doggy daycare.

The heartbreaking TikTok clip captioned: "POV: Comforting your dog at the emergency vet after they were brutally attacked at doggy daycare," has racked up 431,000 views.

Bob the dog can be seen lying down with bandages on his front legs while hooked up to a machine. Newsweek reached out to dog behaviorist Christie Hepple, she said: "There are multiple reasons why dogs attack and every breed of dog is capable of attacking."

A stock image of a golden retriever in an animal hospital. A video of the same breed recovering after a dog attack has broken hearts online. Chalabala/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"The issue of prevention is one which starts from them being a puppy and how they are socialized amongst other animals and humans and their experiences with that," she told Newsweek.

Hepple, the owner of The Calm Dog, based in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, U.K. explained that poor socialization can lead to negative behavioral issues later in a dog's life.

She told Newsweek: "A puppy has a 16-week period in which they need to be exposed to all kinds of socialization such as young children, other dogs, or any other animal you can think of. The more positive exposure to these things means the dog won't develop a problematic relationship with said things.

"A negative experience with any of these things can lead to behavioral issues in the future,which is normally where I come in to desensitize the dog and reaffirm the positive feelings and emotions."

Hepple states that there are dogs on a leash for a "reason" and sometimes they may be provoked by unleashed friendly dogs. She advises owners to keep their dogs on a leash at all times to prevent an attack.

During the clip shared to a page dedicated to the dog (@iambobthedog), the on-screen text states: "Every day we're so grateful that he's still with us."

So far, the clip has over 31,000 likes and hundreds of comments, one user said: "I hope the daycare is footing the bill."

Another dog owner said: "I'm so glad he's okay! This is exactly why our dog is only ever with family dogs. It's not worth the risk!"

"My heart is breaking for him. He looks sad like he knows he didn't do anything to deserve this. Praying for healing," commented another user.

Newsweek reached out to @iambobthedog for comment via Instagram. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.