Why Neighbor's Golden Retriever Is Waiting at Woman's Fence Melts Hearts

More than 2 million TikTok users have watched the moment a woman discovers not one, not two, but three adorable little rabbits in her backyard.

The adorable trio were first spotted by the neighbor's golden retriever who appears to be eager to meet them as he wedges his nose through gate. TikToker @simtrisha has two dogs in the same yard as the bunnies, who are interested, but don't seem to be taking a closer look at the wild rabbits.

According to the Humane Society, they are likely to be eastern cottontail rabbits—who live across most of North America. The non-profit organization advises people to check for nests prior to mowing or raking their yard to ensure they do not harm any bunnies.

A stock image of a dog looking over a fence and (inset) rabbits in a nest. The moment a dog discovers baby rabbits in the backyard has melted millions of hearts on TikTok. alexeys / kipgodi/iStock/Getty Images Plus

It is not uncommon for babies to be left alone, according to the website that states one should not assume baby rabbits found alone "are usually not orphans."

Since posting the discovery, the TikToker has uploaded daily updates and she assumes the mother feeds them at night as she was warned by her outdoor camera one evening. The nest also appeared to look different daily as if it had been tampered with and since it hadn't, viewers can only assume it was the mother rabbit.

Fortunately, none of the dogs approached the rabbits, although the neighbors canine did try his best. In another video, the woman said they put a rock beneath the fence as the dog had attempted to dig a hole to get to the bunnies. The woman states he "wanted a little snack".

Fortunately, none of the rabbits were harmed since the first video that was posted on August 8.

At three weeks old baby rabbits are ready to flee the nest which happened to be yesterday (August 8). The woman filmed the moment she realized they are no longer in their nest, but moments later she managed to find the trio in her garden.

The Humane Society reassures people that the little bundles of joy can survive without human intervention.

"If you find a chipmunk-sized but fully-furred rabbit with eyes open, ears erect and the ability to hop, they are meant to be on their own," states the website.

It turns out one TikTok user hadn't had a very positive experience with bunnies in their back yard—but everyone seemed to love the clips.

One user said: "I love this for you bc (because) I had a very traumatic event with my dogs and a nest of baby bunnies."

"Aww the neighbor dog is like "ok I will protect them from over here," said another.

Another praised: "The dogs were guarding them awwww."

Newsweek reached out to @simtrisha for comment via TikTok. We could not verify the details of the case.

