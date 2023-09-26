Rescue and Adoption

Hearts Break for Cat Who Has 'Never Known a Life Without Suffering'

The internet has been left in tears after watching the moment a stray cat is rescued by a selfless woman.

It is estimated that between 60 and 100 million homeless cats live in the U.S. and Shambles is one of them. In a tear-jerking TikTok video the orange cat appears to be timid as he sits in a carrier after being saved from the streets.

Haley, who uses the handle @jankycats, explained she drove past a "huge pile of trash and saw a bony orange butt sticking out" so she went back to investigate.

Screenshots from the viral video featuring Shambles the cat. The internet has been left in tears after watching the moment the stray was rescued by a selfless woman. Haley/Instagram/@feederofcats

Subsequent clips show Shambles, a two-year-old cat, being fed, with on-screen text explaining more about his condition.

Sadly, Shambles had degloving—a traumatic injury that results in the top layers of skin and tissue being torn away from underlying muscle, connective tissue or bone—and burnt paws making it difficult for him to move, along with "many other life threatening issues." Haley points out he wouldn't have "lasted a few more days."

The frail cat has been diagnosed with lasting kidney damage after eating something toxic.

She states "he's likely never known a life without suffering but he isn't done fighting" and she is determined to nurse him back to health.

So far, the clip has 5.2 million views and over 759,000 likes since it was shared on August 3.

Each year 6.3 million pets are surrendered to U.S. shelters, which is an average of 17,260 a day, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The number of dogs and cats taken in by pet shelters hit 46,807 during January 2023, an increase of 1,744 compared with January 2022, the 24Pet "Shelter Watch Report" found. Around 920,000 surrendered animals are euthanized every year. Shelters are striving to minimize euthanasia rates by promoting adoption campaigns, spaying and neutering programs, and behavior rehabilitation.

Almost 3,000 TikTok users have commented on the clip featuring Shambles and they are rooting for him.

One user said: "If something happens to shambles I truly will be in shambles."

"Not to be dramatic or anything but I would die for shambles," said another.

Haley has since uploaded another video showing Shambles' recovery. She states: "He is alive!" and his paws are healed but the kidney damage is incurable.

Layered over the text, Haley wrote: "It breaks my heart thinking about him so hungry outside he ate something that did this to his little body."

