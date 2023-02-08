Internet in Hysterics at Dachshund Stuck in Blanket: 'Rescue Mission'

Miniature dachshunds are adorable and curious little canines that often provide the internet with hours of entertainment.

In this case, a three-year-old dog named Barry has racked up 1.2 million views on TikTok after finding a small hole in a blanket and getting stuck.

The video captioned: "Rescue mission on a Sunday morning… When your dog manages to get himself stuck in a blanket" was posted on February 6.

At one point during the clip, it looks like Barry is wearing a DIY Halloween costume. He can be seen peering through a hole in the blanket that could be compared to a ghost costume frequently made with a bed sheet.

His owner, who uses the handle @xkatieelouisee, can be heard laughing uncontrollably as someone else attempts to get him out.

The American Kennel Club states that miniature dachshunds weigh no more than 11 pounds, which is roughly the same weight as a sack of potatoes. The little dogs are also only five to six inches tall, so it's not surprising to see Barry had wiggled his way into a small hole.

While this comical clip has tickled many TikTok users, blankets can pose a risk to pets.

Pet MD has dedicated an article to blanket safety for pets in which dog owners are urged to use common sense when wrapping their furry friends up.

The article stresses that suffocation "isn't likely to occur" but it is possible, as tragically highlighted by one TikTok user.

She said: "[The video is] so funny but also please be careful, my work pal came home to her Frenchie dead inside a twisted blanket, it had panicked and suffocated."

There is also the risk of an allergic reaction as a dog may have sensitive skin that doesn't agree with your laundry detergent.

Fortunately, no dachshunds were harmed during the making of the viral clip. According to many TikTok users it seems this sort of behavior appears to be the "norm" for dachshunds.

One comment that received over 3,000 likes said: "As soon as I saw this I knew it was a dachshund."

Another agreed: "I just knew this was going to be a sausage dog."

"It's the dog standing completely still that kills me. like he is telling himself the humans have got this, just relax and stay still," commented one person.

"My dachshund climbs under the covers to the bottom of the bed while I'm sleeping so I just knew what dog this was. They seek out suffocation I swear," said another.

Newsweek reached out to @xkatieelouisee for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.