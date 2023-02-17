Hysterics Over Labrador's Extreme Reaction to Having Their Nails Trimmed

A Labrador's extreme reaction to getting their nails trimmed has left the internet in hysterics—although some TikTok users have failed to see the funny side.

In a viral clip shared by @haventhelabrador, Haven can be seen lightly biting their owner while she cuts their nails.

For the most part of the video, which already has 2 million views, Haven has a tight grip on their owner's sweater. However, some users have condemned their behavior and implied they are misbehaving.

Newsweek reached out to a mobile dog-grooming company and ask for some top tips on how to cut your canine's nails.

Trimming Your Dog's Nails

A team of professional groomers from Bark Bus, based in Los Angeles, told Newsweek that "every dog is different," so they won't all react the same.

A good rule to live by is to trim nails at least once a month. Active dogs that spend time walking on pavement can go longer between trimmings, while indoor dogs should have their nails clipped every 2-3 weeks. Understanding the anatomy of a dog nail will help you keep your dog's nails tidy. The tip of the nail is hollow and the part you will be trimming back. Further into the nail is the main body that contains a blood vein. In dogs with white-colored nails, you can hold your dog's paw up to a light to get a sense of which part is hollow and where the quick starts. Make sure your dog is comfortable, both physically and mentally. Hold the paw in a neutral position—unnaturally pulling the foot will make your dog squirm and tug away. Use lots of treats to put your dog's mind at ease. They should (eventually) look forward to nail care. Dogs are incredibly smart and will mimic your demeanor. If you are nervous, they will be nervous. So, keep your cool! If you accidentally cut the vein and the nail begins to bleed, don't panic. Grab some styptic powder (this is always good to have handy) and pinch between your fingers, applying pressure to the nail to stop the bleeding. Firmly hold the dog paw with your non-dominant hand and use your fingers to isolate the nail. Each time you trim your dog's nails, the quick will recede. If you've let your dog's nails get too long, cut every week to push the vein further in until the nail is the desired length.

What Do the Comments Say?

The video has received a mixture of comments since February 15.

One comment has over 10,000 likes, it said: "He's exercising so much self-control. The urge is there but he just can't go through with the rage."

One user said: "100% aggression 0% damage."

Another said: "The holding ur sleeve as emotional support."

"You trim my nails, I trim your hand," said another person.

Another said: "Haven is not behavin'!"

Newsweek reached out to @haventhelabrador for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.