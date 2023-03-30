Heartwarming Moment Cop Finds Out He's Going to Be a Dad: 'Pure Joy'

Finding out about pregnancy is an exciting time for a couple and their loved ones. But in this case, it seems hundreds of thousands of people are delighted for a cop who has recently discovered he is going to be a dad.

In a viral clip, Tony Messer, a K9 police officer who uses the TikTok handle @officer_messer, pulls up in his work car. He is greeted by his partner, who is recording the video. She then hands him a package.

Stock photo of a policeman in sunglasses with hand on car door. A video of a cop finding out he is going to be a dad has been watched by millions online. iStock / Getty Images

In the video, Messer excitedly opens the box and, for a split second, is confused by the customized cup. Then, he says: "Are you serious? It says Dad on it."

His jaw then drops, and Messer adds: "You're joking me." He appears to be holding back the tears before hugging his colleague. The heartwarming moment has had 5.1 million views since it was shared on March 26.

In 2021, there were 660,288 full-time law enforcement officers in the United States, according to Statista.

Messer is employed by the South Charleston Police Department, which is required by law to follow the provisions of the Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA). This means he is entitled to 12 weeks of unpaid leave, which must be taken within a year of the child's birth.

The leave is applicable for any parent-to-be who has been employed for a minimum of 12 months and at least 1,250 hours during the 12 months before the commencement of leave. It is also available for parents who have adopted or fostered a child.

The internet seems to be elated for Messer, who has more than 722,000 followers. The news has racked up 733,200 likes and 10,900 comments in just four days.

One comment has 20,800 likes and read: "The fact you can see the moment it hits him why it says, Dad! Congratulations!"

"The pure joy on his face just melts my heart," wrote another.

"I bet he didn't hand out any tickets that day," commented one TikTok user.

Another referred to it as the "best reveal ever," as one user wrote that the moment was "priceless."

Newsweek reached out to @officermesser for comment via Instagram.

