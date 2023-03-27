Moment Lost Pomeranian Looks for Owner in the 'Wrong Spots' Melts Hearts

The moment a Pomeranian called Mocha thinks she has lost her owner in the park has pulled on the internet's heartstrings.

The heartbreaking TikTok clip shared to @mochapom, a page dedicated to the black-and-caramel dog, has received 18.2 million views since March 24.

During the clip, Mocha can be seen panicking for a few seconds, looking to her left and right before her owner shouts. The onscreen text reads, "when my dog briefly lost sight of me," but she was "looking at all the wrong spots," states the caption.

The video has racked up 3.8 million views, with TikTok users delighted by the happy ending. Mocha appears to be over the moon as she prances over to her owner.

In the comments, many users are concerned about dogs who are "abandoned by their owners." People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has explained more dogs end up on the streets because they are being refused by animal shelters. The American animal rights nonprofit organization says "shelters are under extreme pressure by laypeople who are opposed to euthanasia under virtually any circumstances and at any cost."

PETA has revealed shelter workers are vilified for making the "difficult but compassionate decision to euthanize" some animals to create more space for every one in need. So now, the rescue centers are overflowing, and some domestic pets are being left on the streets to fend for themselves.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) states 6.3 million dogs and cats are taken into shelters per year. This is less than 10 percent of the estimated 70 million homeless dogs and cats that roam the streets, according to PETA.

The good news is, 2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats are adopted per year, and 710,000 dogs are reunited with their owners.

More than 16,500 TikTok users have commented on the clip, and one of the top comments has 37,200 likes.

It read: "What happens when people abandon their dogs. Crying for no reason at work rn [right now]"

"People who abandon their dogs, this is probably what the pup looks like looking for them; how do they do it?" questioned another.

Another TikTok user wrote: "He looked so scared."

Others have urged the owner to say sorry, with one posting: "Apologise to that baby that was 5 seconds too long."

Other users have commented to state the owner was lucky a hawk or another bird of prey wasn't around. But she responded to state they live in Australia, so Mocha isn't at risk of being picked up.

