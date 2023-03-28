Internet Can't Cope With Rescue Dog's 'Top Tier' Hiding Place

A rescue dog called Steven has left the internet in hysterics as he attempts to hide from his owner in a visible spot.

The TikTok clip, shared by @nicholasjamesemmizzie on March 26 and with 1.1 million views, shows Steven's head peaking out of a bush.

Owner Nicholas can be heard, saying: "Come here, please. I can see your head. Come here, let's go." Eventually, his dog pounces out of the bush when he hears the word "treats."

While treats are a great way to train dogs and reinforce good behavior, it is important for owners to be mindful of their pet's calorie consumption.

The American Kennel Club (AKC) advises owners to stick to the 10 percent rule. This means working out how many calories the dog should consume daily and then dedicating 10 percent to treats only.

The package of dog food should tell owners the number of calories in their food based on their pet's weight. If it doesn't, then they can find out how much their dogs should consume by contacting their vet.

The AKC also advises owners to make healthier choices for their furry friends. Cucumbers and carrots make great treats for canines. The AKC says half-a-cup of sliced cucumbers contains just 8 calories, and one medium-sized carrot is only 25 calories.

However, healthier alternatives may not be for every dog. In February, Newsweek shared the hilarious moment a Malinois mastiff rejected a celery stick. But, for Maltipoo Maci, a clean diet has been the key to a long life as she celebrated her 17th birthday in February after a lifetime of steamed vegetables.

In this case, it seems like Steven is a healthy dog who has built a fanbase online. The video, with 150,900 likes and 1,200 comments, has called "top tier" by one user.

Another wrote: "Me hiding at work and then they say there['s] treats in the break room."

It seems Steven's hiding place isn't so obvious after all as a few TikTok users have admitted that they had to watch the clip multiple times to spot him.

One user wrote: "At first I was like what are we seeing? Then I saw him, he's so darn cute tho."

Steven isn't the only one that enjoys the playground game of hide-and-seek. Tank the bull terrier went viral in January on TikTok while playing it, too. The only difference is Tank seems to understand the game a little better than Steven.

