Rescue Dog Refusing To Go Inside During Blizzard Leaves Internet Howling

A rescue dog has been caught on camera frantically running around outside during a blizzard.

The viral TikTok clip shared by @annatherescue shows the black Staffordshire Terrier running around the snow-covered yard.

The owner added the following text to the video, it said: "Trying to get Anna to come back inside during a blizzard."

The comical clip has racked up over 44,000 likes and more than 323,000 views since January 24.

What Is Dog Zoomies?

In a 14-second clip, viewers are given a glimpse of Anna displaying bursts of energy as she runs around.

This is known as a zoomie, but the official title is 'Frenetic Random Activity Periods' or FRAPs, according to Purina.

The pet food company has explained that a zoomie is when a dog's backend is "tucked in" and the canine laps around the house or garden.

Typically, the zoomies won't last very long and the dog will most likely need a well-deserved rest.

What Causes Dog Zoomies?

A zoomie is caused by a build-up of excess energy which is released in one short burst, according to Purina.

While your dog may not act normal during a short period of time, this behavior certainly isn't out of the ordinary.

Are Dog Zoomies Harmful?

The behavior isn't harmful but the surroundings can be, as in this case Anna is outside in what looks to be a heavy blizzard. Therefore, there's a risk of her temperature dropping or perhaps the possibility of coming across thin ice.

It is important for dog owners to be aware of the risks that come with snow as too much time outside can lead to frostbite, according to the American Kennel Club.

It is important for dog owners to clean their dogs feet after a walk in the snow as "city streets are coated with deicing substances, such as sodium chloride (rock salt) and calcium chloride, which make sidewalks safe for pedestrians, but can damage paw pads," state the AKC.

This can be done by using warm water to give your pups' paws a rinse after snow play.

What Do the Comments Say?

Almost 1,000 TikTok users have commented on the video, many of which are dog owners who can resonate with Anna's behavior.

One user said: "SNOW ZOOMIES".

"Everybody loves to do burnouts," said another.

Another said: "Now that's my kind of dog, who isn't afraid or too cold to enjoy the outside when it snows!!"

This isn't the first time Newsweek has shared a dog's zoomies: recently hearts melted online as a senior dog was recorded doing zoomies for the first time since her four-legged friend passed away.

Newsweek reached out to @annatherescue for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

