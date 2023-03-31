Senior Cat's Simple Request Every Morning Melts Hearts: 'Very Polite'

Pets can become a part of the family, with owners often going out of their way to keep their furry friends happy. In one recent viral TikTok clip, an owner has shared her senior cat's unusual daily request.

The video, which shows 10-year-old Nugget leading the way through his owner Anshu's home in Texas, is captioned: "He is very polite and waits until I've finished my coffee every morning."

The on-screen text states: "My toothless old man's simple request every morning."

He then "paw-tiently" waits for the bathroom door to be opened before hopping into an empty bathtub to drink from the tap.

10-year-old Nugget loves nothing more than drinking water from the bathroom tap. TIKTOK

The video shared to a page dedicated to the black-and-white cat has racked up 1.2 million views since it was shared on March 24.

Newsweek recently spoke to Anshu about the popular clip shared to an account dedicated to the feline called @toothless.nugget, which has 216,600 likes.

"He has been requesting this for about two years and does it several times per day," Anshu said. "Nugget is very gentle and cuddly. He loves to knead us and sit next to us all day, whether we are working, eating, in the kitchen, or watching TV. He is very affectionate and he is toothless and loves to give us gummy bites!"

Is Tap Water Safe for Pets?

In short, the answer is yes. Hill's Pet Nutrition, an American pet food company, states tap water is the best option for providing fresh water to cats and dogs. However, water that has a high mineral content, also called "hard water," can lead to urinary health conditions, according to The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA).

Unsafe Water Sources

Pets should have access to fresh water daily, with Hill's Pet Nutrition stating that the water from the following sources are not safe for animals to drink from:

Fish tank

Ocean

Swimming pool

Toilets

Drinking from the ocean could lead to salt poisoning while the other sources can contain harmful chemicals.

What Do the Comments Say?

Over 1,500 people have commented on the video, and the top comment has racked up 11,000 likes.

The top comment said: "He's got such a little kitten face while happily sipping the water."

Another TikTok user wrote: "I love the way he licks his lips when you turn the water on."

"Mummy could never say no to a good boi like that," said another.

"The cat has a better morning routine than me," joked a TikTok user.

Previously, Newsweek shared an article about why some cats only drink from faucets and how to get them to stop.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.