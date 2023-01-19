Internet Sobs as 'Hey There Delilah' Singer Surprises Cancer-Stricken Child

The internet has been flooded with tears as a cancer-stricken girl was surprised by her favorite singer, Tom Higgenson.

The Plain White T's singer turned up to Delilah Loya's hospital room in Los Angeles to perform "Hey There Delilah." The 8-year-old has played the 2006 song almost every day since being diagnosed with a nerve-cell cancer called neuroblastoma.

Each year, about 700 to 800 children up to the age of 14 are diagnosed with this disease in North America, according to the American Cancer Society.

Delilah's mom, Samantha, 30, from Baker, California, told Newsweek about the incredible meeting, which has been viewed more than 15 million times on TikTok.

She said: "Cancer has robbed her childhood. She isn't the same little girl as she was at 4 years old.

"She doesn't get to do the things other kids can do because her body won't allow her to do it.

"The visit from Tom was an incredible and epic moment that we will all treasure forever," Samantha added. "She was so surprised and couldn't believe it was happening.

"It brought pure happiness out of her. I saw a genuine smile on her. It was so awesome."

The visit was organized by Isaiah Garza, an influencer who uses his platform to help gain donations for people who are in need.

Samantha said: "Isaiah asked me about Delilah's interests, and I explained she loves the song, and she is even named after it.

"He rang me on the morning of Thursday 12th January and told me Tom Higgenson is going to visit her. I couldn't believe it.

"It was a special moment for all of the family. I probably showed my excitement more than her at that moment," she added. "We can't thank Tom and Isaiah enough. I am beyond grateful."

What Is Neuroblastoma?

Neuroblastoma is a cancer that starts in certain very early forms of nerve cells that make up the nervous system, according to the American Cancer Society.

Most neuroblastomas begin in the abdomen, either in an adrenal gland, the small glands that sit on top of each kidney, or at certain points along the path of the nerve fibers that run alongside the spinal cord, known as sympathetic nerve ganglia. This type of cancer affects infants and young children.

Samantha said that her daughter's first symptom was leg pains. After two months of complaining, Delilah, then 4, was sent off for tests, which confirmed the neuroblastoma.

"We were told she had stage-four cancer that affected 95 percent of her bone marrow. The doctor literally said she will have to fight for her life."

Treatment

The American Cancer Society states "most clinical trials of high-risk neuroblastoma (more aggressive and hard-to-treat tumors) are focused on finding the best combinations of chemotherapy (chemo) drugs, stem-cell transplant regimens, immunotherapies, and other new treatments to try to cure more children."

So far, Delilah has undergone around 40 rounds of chemotherapy, and 30 rounds of radiation to the spinal, lymph nodes, ribs, and different bones in her body. Delilah has received metaiodobenzylguanidine (MIGB), which is a compound that can be combined with radioactive iodine to deliver targeted radiation therapy.

"Seeing her fight is hard, but she does it with a smile on her face," added Samantha.

What Do the Comments Say?

The viral video has 2.9 million likes and more than 44,000 comments.

Many TikTokers have been reduced to tears, with one writing: "Wow! This made my day and also made me cry. Some many important things in life that need more attention then everything we stress about."

Another posted: "So so special. I'm so happy this happened for her. I don't think people fully realize this one thing from one person means the world."

One TikTok comment has received 88,300 likes, and it read: "This is so wholesome."

Is there a health issue that's worrying you? Let us know via health@newsweek.com. We can ask experts for advice, and your story could be featured on Newsweek.