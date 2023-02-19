Twin Sisters Reveal All About Their Close Bond—And Their 'Telepathy' Skills

Twins showcasing their telepathic abilities seem to be the latest craze on TikTok, as siblings all over the globe show how in sync they are with one another.

The hashtag 'twin telepathy' has been viewed more than 149 million times, but is such a phenomenon real?

Some siblings who reckon they have a "telepathic" bond are 19-year-old Nina and Kylie Castillo, from California.

Twin births account for around 3 percent of the population in the United States, according to The National Center for Biotechnology Information.

According to the American Psychological Association, research suggests parents, teachers, and friends may treat identical twins more similarly as opposed to fraternal twins. So, perhaps it is only natural for them to morph into one.

The Castillo twins work, study, eat, and spend their spare time together. They told Newsweek that they finish each other's sentences on a daily basis and quite often think the same.

"We will silently be doing our makeup or homework, and randomly one of us will ask a question or state something, and it would freak us out because the other twin was thinking the same thing," Nina said.

The inseparable sisters create content for a living and regularly post twin-related clips to TikTok using the handle @ninandkylie.

In total, the twins have more than 481,000 followers, and some of their videos have been viewed over 2 million times.

Kylie added: "Another situation that relates is when we sing. Sometimes, we both have songs stuck in our heads but at the same time. We noticed this when Nina started singing, and I instantly turned towards her because the same lyrics were stuck in her head.

"It surprises us at the time, but we get used to these situations," Kylie said.

However, from wearing matching clothes to finishing each other's sentences, is there any truth in the claims that some twins share a deeper bond unexplained by science?

While there is no scientific evidence to support twin telepathy, it seems like those who grow in the same womb have a bond like no other. Dr. Nancy L. Segal, a psychology professor specializing in twins, told Newsweek about multiples' strong connection.

"Identical twins, who share 100 percent of their genes, are typically very close companions, and their similar genes predispose them to make similar choices in most areas," Segal said.

"Furthermore, we often hear about the extraordinary 'matches' after the fact, when they can be embellished—in contrast, we never hear about the misses," added the author of Indivisible by Two: Lives of Extraordinary Twins.

Despite there being no scientific evidence to back up the claims of the Castillo twins, they're not alone.

Recently, Haven and Koti Garza, 6, showcased their connection by consistently choosing the same colored Lego piece while a plastic block was between them.

The TikTok video, posted by their mom Adrea Garza, 38, who uses the handle @garzacrew, has more than 45 million views.

Newsweek reached out to Garza, from Oklahoma, who insists the video wasn't staged as they are always in sync.

Garza is familiar with such moments as she watches her daughters regularly communicate without talking.

"They have always seemed to have their own language, even as babies," Garza said. "They'd mumble and laugh together. It's like they were communicating in their own way.

"When they were little, they'd bring each other things. It's like they knew what each other wanted.

"Now, everyday interactions for them are answering at the same time and picking the same outfits while in different rooms," she added.

"They constantly know what the other is going to say before they do it. I will see one grab a drink for the other as they can tell when the other is thirsty.

"It's very special to watch," Garza said.

The viral video has racked up 4.6 million likes since it was shared on January 31.

In total, the fraternal twins selected seven of the same colored Lego blocks. During the clip, Garza can be heard saying, "Oh, my god."

The stay-at-home mom said: "Twin telepathy is absolutely real. It's crazy to me that they can get things right."

More than 14,000 TikTok users commented on the clip. Most of them are positive, but the mom has faced backlash as some think it is staged.

One comment read, "You guys rehearsed perfectly," while another user wrote, "They are looking at a paper she's holding or something."

Garza told Newsweek: "It's crazy that people think we would go through all that trouble for a bit of a fun video."

However, it isn't all negative for the Garza twins as other multiples have commented to confirm this type of thing can happen.

"It's crazy that people will find an excuse to not believe certain things. Twin telepathy is a real thing," wrote one user.

One comment, which has racked up more than 39,000 likes, read: "Y'all sayin it's staged ? So even if they don't [get] twin telepathy they got hella good memory to remember what exactly to pick up."

Another wrote: "I feel like [you] should stand behind them and show us no one is in front of them and then do it."

