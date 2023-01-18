Watch Hilarious Moment Labrador Finds Out He's Adopted: 'Priceless'

A dog may be a different species to humans but there's no denying they quickly become a part of the family. But this chocolate Labrador, it seems, wasn't aware his owner wasn't his biological father.

The moment Bob the dog discovers he is "adopted" has gone viral on TikTok. The hilarious clip shared to @bobthelab—a page dedicated to the dog—has racked up 288,300 likes.

Bob can be seen sitting down panting and making occasional eye contact with his owner next to him. For the best part of the clip, Bob doesn't appear interested in what is being said until the viral voiceover says: "I'm sorry to tell you this but you're, well, adopted."

Bob's facial expression completely changes and he appears to look "speechless" according to one TikToker who commented.

5 Ways to Tell if Your Dog Is Part of the Family

A dog often becomes so much more than just a pet. The non-judgmental canines are there whatever the weather and their presence can benefit humans' mental and physical health.

PetMD, an online authority for all things related to your pet's health, has shared a list of ways to tell if your dog is really part of the family. Here are a few:

Big or small, there's always room for your dog on your lap. There is always a space on the sofa and bed for your canine. You never forget their birthday. Your dog's needs are considered when you make your own lifestyle choices like moving or booking a holiday. You never leave the vet without booking your next appointment.

Over 2,500 people have commented on the video. Some have even written what they think Bob would say.

One said: "DOG: REALLY? I THOUGHT YOU'RE THE DOG AND I'M THE HUMAN?!!"

"Oooo his face.. he is in shock," commented another.

Another joked: "He (the dog) actually adopted you."

"Aww his reactions [is] too innocent," commented another person.

"I really love the reaction of the dog..as if he understand what he's saying," pointed out another.

"Omg!! priceless expression!!," said another.

Newsweek reached out to @bobthelab for comment.

