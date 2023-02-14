Weatherman Sneaking Eminem Lyrics Into Forecast Becomes Internet Sensation

A weatherman has become an internet sensation by adding lyrics to his forecast.

CW39 Houston viewers can expect more than cool temperatures when Adam Kruger, 42, is on the job.

Kruger, the chief meteorologist, based in Houston, Texas, has been praised on TikTok for making the weather "cool" again.

Recently, a clip of Kruger, who uses the handle @weatheradam racked up over 350,000 likes and 2.8 million views as he incorporated Eminem lyrics into a weather forecast.

During the video, he can be heard saying "round the outside," "guess who's back," and "testing, attention please" from the rapper's song "Without Me".

Speaking to Newsweek, Kruger said: "Just like when I present the weather, there is no script. I often come to work not knowing what I will sneak in the weather that day.

"I forecast and build my graphics first, then let the ideas come to me throughout our morning show. My main objective is to make sure whatever I'm sneaking in the weather still makes sense and doesn't detract from the weather story of the day."

Initially, Kruger started to switch up the weather forecast in April 2022 when a daily word game called Wordle took the internet by storm.

Now, he has hundreds of fan requests online to add lyrics from the music of Katy Perry, Backstreet Boys, and others, to the forecast.

Kruger's unique idea has been praised by many on social media who can't wait to see what lyrics are featured in the daily forecast next.

According to a Pew Research Center analysis from 2018, just 8 percent of those aged 18 to 29 get news from network TV, compared with 49 percent of those 65 and older.

The survey found 50 percent of the 4,971 U.S. adults get their news regularly from television.

Kruger told Newsweek: "I've had a lot of comments from people in the Houston area saying they are switching to our program in the morning to see what I do next. Many others online joke that they're going to move to Houston just to watch me.

"In fact, even people from all over the world are sending me messages and showing support. It's been a whirlwind, and I plan to keep it going!"

Over 3,400 TikTok users have commented on the viral clip and it seems they can't get enough of Kruger's creativity.

One comment with over 1,800 likes said: "You sir are either making the weather cool again, or this is just a front."

Another popular comment with 5,758 likes said: "I love that they're getting less and less subtle."

One user asked: "Have you ever gotten in trouble for doing this or do they have to approve it first?"

Kruger confirmed he has never been told off because he always keeps it "weather-focused."

"I'd watch the news just for this," commented another person.