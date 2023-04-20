Rescue and Adoption

Stray Cat Introduces Woman to Her Kittens After She Fed Her for a Year

By
Rescue and Adoption Cats Kittens Pets Animal Rescue

A woman has been dubbed an "angel" by people on TikTok for feeding a stray cat for a year, then taking her in when she brought her new born kittens to her house.

In the video, which has been viewed over 2.8 million times, user Robbie Williams filmed as a black and white cat brought her four kittens to her door. Williams put the kittens on a soft bed and lured the mother cat in to the house, as "she doesn't really like soft beds" she said. The video then cuts to the mother cat all snug in a cardboard box with a towel in it, safe with her kittens as the OP explains that they will be here for eight weeks until the kittens are big enough to be rehomed.

"You Angel" commented one user.

According the Oklahoma based organization Advanced Care Veterinary Hospital, about 60 percent of all United States homes that have pets, which equates to approximately 85 million cats, and one-third of these cats are rescued or rehomed feral or stray cats.

Kittens in a basket
A file photo of young kittens in a basket. A woman has been praised for taking in a stray cat and her kittens after she brought them to her front door. Nils Jacobi/Getty Images

In this case, it was very clear that the mother cat was asking for help from these humans, but in some cases, you may be doing more harm that good by stepping in.

Coryn Julien, director of communications for stray cat aid organization Alley Cat Allies, told Newsweek: "When someone comes across a litter of kittens, it's tempting to pick them up out of a sense of compassion. However, Alley Cat Allies tells us the best approach is to leave them be! In nearly all cases, kittens outdoors don't need to be "rescued," and pulling them in from their outdoor homes can be harmful. You may not see their mother, but she's likely nearby, and her instincts make her the best caregiver.

Julien offered these top tips for how to deal with a litter of stray kittens:

  • Watch and observe -stay back and watch, and you may see that mother returns to care for her kittens. Mother cats will sometimes leave for hours, so be mindful of that.
  • Help with food and water - give mother the essentials. Be sure to follow best practices, like removing uneaten food within 30 minutes.
  • Provide outdoor shelter - to give mother cat and kittens a safe place to rest, while enabling caregivers to monitor wellbeing and easier practice of Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR), which is the only humane and effective approach for outdoor cat populations.
  • Peace and quiet - are important. Keep an eye on mother and kittens, but leave them be.
  • Never take kittens or their mother to an animal shelter - Most shelters do not have programs to provide the care un-weaned kittens need to survive and thrive. As a result, there is a high risk that the kittens will be killed.
@thisisrobinw

This happened almost 4 weeks ago but, the stray cat that we feed who we call “baby cat” brought her babies to us. They are not living in the basement. #catsoftiktok #cats #straycatsoftiktok #straycat #kittensoftiktok #kittens

♬ original sound - Robbie Williams
@thisisrobinw

In a later update, the OP explained that the mother and the kittens were doing well, and that they had named them Eeny, Meeny, Miny and Moe and had found homes for all of them, including keeping one themselves, as well as the mother, affectionately called "baby cat."

Users in the comments were delighted by the video, with one writing: "Awwwe she is such a good mama. she knew she needed them to be safe." Another said: "This was sooo beautiful thank you for helping this baby and her babies congrats your a grandma now."

Newsweek has reached out to Robbie Williams via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

May 05
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
May 05
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC