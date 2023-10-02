Tim Wakefield's Death Prompts Spread of Vaccine Misinformation

After former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield died of brain cancer on October 1, conspiracy theorists are trying to link his death to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The 57-year-old was diagnosed with brain cancer, which was revealed without his consent by former teammate Curt Schilling on a podcast last week. On Sunday, the Red Sox announced Wakefield's death on social media.

The National Health Institute has found that "there is no evidence that COVID-19 vaccines cause cancer, lead to recurrence, or lead to disease progression. Furthermore, COVID-19 vaccines do not change your DNA (your genetic code)." The NIH added it was "not aware of any evidence that suggests vaccines" can cause a rise in tumor markers or signs of cancer recurrence.

Tim Wakefield waves to the crowd before a Boston Red Sox game against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on August 19, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts. The former pitcher died of a brain tumor on October 1. Adam Glanzman/Getty Images North America

"Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield," the Red Sox statement on X, formerly Twitter, began, showing a photo of the baseball pro and his wife, Stacy.

"Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation.

"Our deepest love and thoughts are with Stacy, Trevor, Brianna, and the Wakefield family," the statement on X added.

Wakefield is survived by his wife Stacy, who also has cancer, and their children, Trevor and Brianna.

Our hearts are broken with the loss of Tim Wakefield.



Wake embodied true goodness; a devoted husband, father, and teammate, beloved broadcaster, and the ultimate community leader. He gave so much to the game and all of Red Sox Nation.



Our deepest love and thoughts are with… pic.twitter.com/ah5kV2Yt8j — Red Sox (@RedSox) October 1, 2023

Despite the shocking news, some people online have incorrectly tried to link Wakefield's death to the COVID-19 vaccine.

"BREAKING NEWS: 57 year old Red Sox baseball pitcher Tim Wakefield died this morning on Oct.1, 2023. I reported yesterday he had aggressive brain cancer and his wife has aggressive pancreatic cancer. COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Turbo Cancers in families," wrote William Makis MD on X. He says he is the head of oncology at The Wellness Company, a medical-supplement business.

Another person posted on X: "Whenever we have one of these untimely deaths, I look for their history on their COVID views. Under normal circumstances, that would be ghoulish, but given what we've learned in recent years, I think it's fair game. Anyway, this was all I could find for Tim Wakefield, RIP...", adding a screenshot of an old tweet by the former pitcher about wanting to help end COVID.

A third X user added: "Awful, sickening news. Tim Wakefield (formally of the Boston Red Sox) and his wife were diagnosed with cancer. brain cancer and pancreatic cancer respectively....I firmly believe, 100% due to the Covid shot."

The "turbo cancer" Makis referred to are particularly aggressive or fast-growing cancers, particularly in non-elderly patients. "'Turbo cancer' is not a thing," said the Association of American Indian Physicians.

"The evidence cited is as weak as any antivax 'evidence', including anecdotes and misinterpretation of epidemiology," the association added.