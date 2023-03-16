Suspected 'Family Feud' Killer's Ominous Joke Before Wife's Death

Former Family Feud contestant Timothy Bliefnick has been arrested in connection with the shooting of his estranged wife Rebecca Bliefnick, authorities said.

The Quincy Police Department, in Illinois, issued a press release on Monday detailing the arrest of the 39-year-old.

Police said Timothy Bliefnick shot his 41-year-old wife in her home in Quincy before she was found on February 23, 2023. An attorney for the man denied the accusation.

A joke Timothy Bliefnick made about his wife—while on the show that aired in January 2020—has caught the attention of some following his arrest for her suspected murder.

Timothy Bliefnick appeared on the game show with his parents and siblings, videos show.

The host Steve Harvey asked him, "What's your biggest mistake you made at your wedding?"

Timothy Bliefnick replied: "Honey, I love you, but, 'said I do.'" The response received gasps and laughter from the room.

He continued to joke: "Not my mistake, not my mistake—I love my wife. I'm gonna get in trouble for that, aren't I?"

On his arrest, the police said: "At 8:24 [on the morning of March 13], detectives and members of the department's Emergency Response Team arrested 39-year-old Timothy W. Bliefnick of Quincy, for a no-bond warrant for two counts of first-degree murder and home invasion for the murder of Rebecca Bliefnick.

"Mr. Bliefnick was located at a residence in the 2500 block of Kentucky Road and was taken into custody without incident. Mr. Bliefnick was transported to the Adams County Jail where he is currently lodged.

"I want to remind everyone that in our criminal justice system, individuals are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty."

Timothy Bliefnick's attorney Casey Schnack told Fox News that his client is innocent.

She said that the Family Feud remark was a harmless quip and was not relevant to the couple's decision to separate.

She added: "It's a game show. A silly answer to a silly question on a silly show doesn't make one a murderer."

The police commended the public and law enforcement agencies for their help in the case and asked the community to remain vigilant.

"This brutal crime has had the Quincy community on edge and our residents living in fear. I hope today's announcement can begin to calm some of those concerns.

"That said, it is a good reminder to not become complacent. Make sure you lock your doors, turn on exterior lights, be aware of your surroundings, and report suspicious activity to the police.

"These are things we should always do. We must look out for one another and work together to make Quincy as safe as possible.

"To Ms. Bliefnick's family, nothing we do as a police department will ever bring Rebecca back to you and her three boys.

"All we can do is use our tools, talents, and every available resource to bring you justice. Our thoughts and prayers remain with you."

Newsweek has contacted the Quincy Police Department via email for comment.