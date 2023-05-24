Tina Turner Dead at 83 After Years of Health Problems

Acclaimed singer Tina Turner has died at age 83, a spokesperson for the performer confirmed on Wednesday.

"Tina Turner, the 'Queen of Rock'n Roll,' has died peacefully today at the age of 83 after a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland," the spokesperson's statement read. "With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model."

Turner had suffered from poor health in recent years. She had an intestinal cancer diagnosis in 2016 and underwent a kidney transplant in 2017. Over her long career, she won eight Grammy Awards and had stars on both the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the St. Louis Walk of Fame.

Turner was born and raised in Tennessee and had been living in Switzerland with her husband, German music executive Erwin Bach, since 1994.

Tina Turner performs in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, on April 8, 1985. She died Wednesday at age 83. Paul Bergen/Getty

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music," a Wednesday post on her Instagram account read. "All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.