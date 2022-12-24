Tiny Cow Who 'Loves Christmas' Meets Santa Claus in Adorable Video

A tiny cow's heartwarming encounter with Santa Claus has been captured on camera.

Footage of Hoss the mini-cow meeting jolly old Saint Nick was shared with Newsweek by Candace Krull of Krull Farm in Normandy Park in Washington. Hoss is a three-month old micro-Scottish highland steer.

"We brought Hoss home at a month old and have been bottle raising him," she told Newsweek. "Hoss loves Christmas! The first time I put the jingle bells around his neck he quickly figured out he could ring them himself and was bouncing and jumping ringing the bells. He has a ton of Christmas cheer!"

Pets are playing an increasingly prominent role in Christmas festivities.

According to a survey by online pet retailer Chewy, 54 percent of pet owners plan to dress their furry friend in something special for the big day, while 83 percent include their animal companions in their holiday photos.

Having a pet pay a visit to Santa has become a time-honored tradition for many, yet there is definitely something very unusual about the sight of a tiny cow taking a trip to the grotto.

While the mini-steer appears initially cautious of the man in red and white, a few strategically placed strokes under the chin soon win him over.

Hoss is a regular fixture on the Krull Farm social media channels with videos of him racking up millions of views on Instagram and TikTok.

Krull is evidently eager to show off the super-cute cow.

"Taking Hoss out in public is always fun. People have to take a second look to realize it's a tiny cow and not a big dog," she said. "Hoss was a little cautious when he met Santa but he eventually warmed up and stood for a few photos."

Krull describes Hoss as a "sweet little guy" who loves nothing more than to run around their farm hanging out with all of his animal friends.

"Hoss lives with six babydoll sheep and two miniature pigs," she said. "He gets a bottle of warm milk twice a day and follows us around like a puppy."

Hoss may not have been able to tell Santa what he wanted for Christmas this year, but his owners have a pretty good idea of the kind of things he loves to do and will no doubt be purchasing a few gifts for him to unwrap on December 25.

"Hoss LOVES his bottle, loves zooming around the farm and loves going out in public getting lots of attention and snuggles," Krull said.

Something tells us he'll be getting all of the above this Christmas.