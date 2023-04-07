Tiny Dachshund Carried When His 'Little Legs' Get Too Tired Breaks Hearts

A dachshund puppy being carried by his owner after his "little legs" got too tired from walking is delighting TikTok viewers.

In the cute clip shared by @get_to_da_chopper, a sausage dog named Chopper and his dog dad set out for a wintery walk in Brooklyn. At one point, little Chopper apparently had enough.

His owner gets down on the ground and allows the tiny sausage dog—who is wearing an adorable army-green padded vest—to climb into his hand. The dachshund fits perfectly into his palm, and once Chopper is secure, his owner carries him away.

"When the little legs have had enough," his dog dad wrote alongside the video, with the cute clip receiving 3.4 million views. The video was set to Rihanna's "Lift Me Up."

This stock photo shows a dachshund being carried in a backpack by its owner. Chopper the dachshund needed a ride from his owner after his little legs got too tired to walk. Sean Davis/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Dachshunds: Small in Size, Big in Personality

Dachshunds are known for their long bodies and short legs, which have affectionately earned them the nickname "sausage" or "wiener" dogs.

The breed has been a popular household pet since the 1950s, always ranking highly in lists of America's favorite small dog breeds. But despite their small stature, the American Kennel Club (AKC) said dachshunds have "bold, vivacious" personalities.

It may be hard to believe, but dachshunds were originally bred to hunt badgers and other small prey. Their short legs are perfect for staying low to the ground, while their small size allows them to crawl into burrows and other tight spaces.

Over time dachshunds have been bred into two types—"standard" dachshunds and "miniature" dachshunds.

Standard dachshunds resemble the original hunting dog, while the miniature variety was bred to be a pet. Fully-grown standard dachshunds can weigh up to 35 pounds, but miniatures rarely grow past 11 pounds.

Both varieties have legs that get tired easily and cannot walk very far compared to other breeds. This means owners need to ensure their dog is getting enough exercise, with obesity a common issue for dachshunds.

'So Smol'

TikTokers couldn't cope with the cuteness, with user Brooke calling the clip "perfect."

"So smol," MMR commented.

"Protect those little ole leggies," said user3548232034296.

Elli's Mama adored the pup's winter wardrobe, writing "Look at that tiny little munchkin in his little coat."

"THE PUFFER VEST I CANNOT," said siena pica, while Luc dubbed Chopper a "grenade of cuteness."

Beans the Hamster declared the video "the cutest f****** thing I've ever seen."

