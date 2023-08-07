Tiny Dog Found 100 Miles Away From Home After Escaping Boarding Kennel

A tiny dog was found nearly 100 miles away from home after escaping a boarding kennel.

The 14-year-old border terrier named Lucky had been left in kennels by her owners over a national holiday when she made the daring escape.

"There was a hole in the fence [of the kennel]," Jennifer Wagner, Lucky's owner, told local Swiss news outlet RTS. But Lucky's adventure did not end there.

The dog somehow managed to travel from Bern, where the kennels were, to Geneva, nearly 100 miles away.

Stock photo of a border terrier dog. A dog named Lucky escaped from a kennel in Switzerland and was found nearly 100 miles away. Getty/SergeyTikhomirov

Bern, the capital city of Switzerland, lies west of the center of the country. Geneva is situated in the southwest of the country. It takes around two hours to drive to Geneva from the capital.

The next confirmed sighting of the pooch, since being at the kennels, was near Lake Geneva the following morning after the escape, RTS reported.

Police were called when a resident found the hound sitting alone on the edge of a road.

From there, the police in the Lancy-Onex area of Geneva took the dog in. Fortunately, the dog was microchipped, which meant police were able to alert the owners of her whereabouts.

Despite a few ticks on her fur, the dog was otherwise "healthy" and "uninjured" despite her long journey, her owners told RTS.

It remains a mystery just how the small dog came to be 100 miles away from where her owners dropped her off. Border terriers are a small British dog breed, usually reaching no more than 12-15 inches in height.

The breed is able to run for around three to five miles. Some may be able to walk and hike from five to eight miles, according to the dog clothes brand Orvis.

This means it is highly unlikely that Lucky made this journey by herself.

"I feel lucky that she is healthy, and did not die, and was not injured," Wagner told RTS. "It was a big fright for us."

The police and her owners believe she must have been taken to Geneva by car somehow.

The dog, who is friendly and sociable, may have been picked up by someone in Bern after she escaped from the kennels.

"I don't think it is possible she ran [the whole way]. It is [over 100 miles]," the dog's owner told the local broadcaster. "That is impossible for a dog in such a short time."

