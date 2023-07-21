Tiny Pony That Constantly Has the Zoomies Has Internet in Stitches

A pony called Peanut has melted hearts all over the internet after a video of her "zooming" in the fields went viral.

In a viral clip shared on TikTok in June, by the pony's owner, under the username @xmylittleponies, Peanut can be seen trotting and jumping around the fields. She is running past all the bigger horses at the farm, who are quietly enjoying some hay.

The clip, which has more than 2.4 million views, comes with a caption that reads: "Always zoomin' around." There is an original song about the zooming pony.

A pony in a field tied to a wooden fence. Such a creature having constant zoomies has melted hearts on social media. Getty Images

Many people mistake ponies for foals, but while they are both part of the equestrian family, they have quite a few differences. The most obvious one between the two is their size. A pony is usually under 14.2 hands high if you ride English, and under 14 hands if you're a Western rider, according to The Spruce Pets.

Moreover, horses and ponies also have a very different temperament. Ponies usually tend to be more intelligent than larger horses, and they can also be quite wily. Horses can be quieter, and often the larger the breed, the more docile they are.

Ponies and horses have an average lifespan of 25 to 30 years, and some even live up to 40. While they can be great companions, they are also a big commitment that requires time and money.

Although ponies are much smaller than horses, the cost of a good pony can be the same or higher than a horse, with their prices starting from about $1,000.

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far received over 133,000 likes on the platform.

One user, Tallen, commented: "This makes me happy for some reason." And Annie posted: "I have ADHD [attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder] and I think this is how my husband sees me." Marian Nuñez Nuñez added: "The heart in the nose."

Tradie Tipper wrote: "Yeah I'd back him in the 800m race." And blackdogjeepgirl commented: "Best music ever for it." Jessica long wrote: "My energy 24/7." And prince bird added: "The horse is so small."

Newsweek reached out to @xmylittleponies for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

