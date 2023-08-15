Titan Submersible Implosion Simulation Video Viewed 30m Times

A video showing a simulation of the effects of an implosion on a human body has gone viral, months after the Titan submersible incident. However, the scientific credibility of the video has been questioned by some online, adding to fears about potential misinformation or unverified information around the disaster. Others have suggested it is insensitive to the families of the victims.

The OceanGate's Titan submersible was confirmed to have imploded after it began descending towards the wreckage of the Titanic on the morning of June 18. Asked to comment on the video, OceanGate spokesperson Andrew Von Kerens told Newsweek the company is unable to provide any additional information at this time.

Following the confirmation from authorities that the occupants had died and the vessel had imploded there was significant interest in what happens when an implosion, due to intense pressure, occurs.

A video showing what happens to a human body, as well as a submersible, has been viewed more than 31.2 million times since being posted on August 12 on X, formally known as Twitter.

A photo shows an OceanGate submersible.

"Simulation shows what happens to a human body in a submersible implosion," the Insane Reality Leaks X page wrote as a caption. The video does not clarify who made the simulation, however, or what sources it was based on.

The video footage has also gone viral on Reddit and appears to have been posted on there first on the same day. Posted on the Be Amazed thread, the video has over 25,000 upvotes.

The video shows a figure sat inside a submersible moments before an implosion, and the effects of the implosion on a human body. It also shows a simulation of the what a submersible looked like imploding. Some readers may find it distressing.

Some commenters pointed out that while the video shows the effects of a catastrophic implosion on the human body, the U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed it found "presumed human remains" among the debris.

The search and rescue agency is leading a multinational investigation into the sub's implosion. The Coast Guard has declined to comment on when its analysis of the remains will be released to the passengers' families and the public.

In the meantime, potential misinformation about the incident has been prevalent online. An alleged transcript of the passengers' last moments was published in July, but it was rated "False" by the fact-checking website Snopes.

The five passengers onboard Titan were OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush; French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet; British adventurer Hamish Harding; British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood; and his 19-year-old son, Suleman Dawood.

The OceanGate Expedition company has said it has suspended all exploration and commercial operations, according to its website.