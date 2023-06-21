Titanic Diver Reveals Terrifying Experience of Getting Stuck in Shipwreck

As the search continues for the missing Titan submersible, a diver who journeyed to the Titanic wreckage in 2000 recently recalled his experience of getting stuck underwater at the site.

Dr. Michael Guillen traveled in a Russian submersible to the wreckage site in the Atlantic Ocean more than 20 years ago and spoke with Sky News this week about when the vessel got snagged on a piece of the wreckage.

"Our sub was like a giant mosquito compared to the propeller. Huge pieces of the Titanic started falling down on us and I knew we were in trouble," Guillen said, adding that the vessel he was on struck a propeller from the Titanic after being pushed by water currents.

The remarks by Guillen came amid the search for the Titan, which disappeared Sunday while traveling to the wreckage of the RMS Titanic, which sank on April 15, 1912. The Titan is operated by OceanGate Expeditions, which confirmed to Newsweek on Tuesday that it has been unable to establish communications with the submersible.

A screen grab taken from Sky News shows Dr. Michael Guillen recalling his trip to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean in a Russian submersible over 20 years ago and how he thought he would die as his vessel became trapped on the Titanic's propeller. The Titan submersible went missing Sunday after disappearing while traveling to the Titanic wreckage. Courtesy of Sky News

"Our entire focus is on the wellbeing of the crew and every step possible is being taken to bring the five crew members back safely... We pray for the safe return of the crew and passengers, and we will provide updates as they are available," OceanGate Expeditions said in a statement.

Guillen told Sky News that since the submersible is so deep underwater, the pressure would quickly kill you if you were able to somehow escape the vessel.

"The pressure down there of the water, even if through a little crack, it will cut you like a razor blade," Guillen said. "There was a voice in my head. I'll never forget the words: 'This is how it is going to end for you.' I thought of my wife who I'd never see again. I don't like recalling that experience....This is not a Disneyland ride. This is Mother Nature. The ocean is unforgiving."

Guillen said the vessel was eventually able to escape from the wreckage because of the pilot's maneuvering.

Guillen also spoke about the missing Titan submersible.

"If it was a communications failure, then you would know for sure that the pilot of that sub would have headed straight up to the surface. The fact he hasn't really concerns me," Guillen said.

In an update on Wednesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard Northeast said that "Canadian P-3 aircraft detected underwater noises in the search area. As a result, ROV operations were relocated in an attempt to explore the origin of the noises."

