Titanic Sub Live Search Latest: How Much Oxygen Left? Map Update, More

By
Five people trapped on board a submersible bound for the Titanic shipwreck are running out of oxygen, as search teams desperately hope for a breakthrough.

Pilot Stockton Rush, the 61-year-old chief executive of the company behind the mission, is on Titan with: 58-year-old British businessman and explorer Hamish Harding, 77-year-old French maritime expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British-Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood.

The crew paid $250,000 to climb into the 21-feet-long vessel and visit the sunken ship, located about 900 miles east of Cape Cod and 12,500 feet below sea level.

They face running out of oxygen at about 8 a.m. ET, according to estimates about the sub's initial supply.

More noises under the ocean were heard by rescuers on Wednesday, who are using aircraft, ships and remotely operated vehicles to comb a search area of about 10,000 sq miles and up to two and a half miles deep.

"We have to remain optimistic and hopeful," U.S. Captain Jamie Frederick told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

Follow live updates below....

Jamie Frederick speaks during a press conference
U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick speaks during a press conference in Boston on June 20 about the search efforts for the Titan submersible that went missing with five people on board near the wreck of the Titanic. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images
Titanic SubCompany Was Sued Over Safety Concerns
An undated photo shows tourist submersible Titan, belongs to OceanGate begins to descent at a sea. Search and rescue operations continue by US Coast Guard in Boston after a tourist submarine bound for the Titanic's wreckage site went missing off the southeastern coast of Canada. Ocean Gate/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty

Titanic Sub Rescue Gets New Vessel at 11th Hour—'Improved the Odds'

More vessels and equipment have been arriving near the search site today.

And the arrival of a British Magellan specialist remotely operated vehicle has "improved the odds of a positive outcome," according to Richard Garriott, president of The Explorers Club, who was behind its arrival.

Magellan was used in 2022 to scan the Titanic shipwreck, and will add to the search operation which had been using two ROVs.

U.S. Coast Guard red tape had prevented its deployment earlier in the search, Garriott told the National Geographic on Wednesday.

The U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster landed in Jersey, U.K. Thursday morning to collect the ROV, which is owned by the deep-sea mapping company Magellan.

More here.

'The Titanic Started Falling Down on Us'

A diver who journeyed to the Titanic wreckage has been speaking about how the submersible he was in snagged on a piece of the wreckage.

"Huge pieces of the Titanic started falling down on us and I knew we were in trouble," Michael Guillen told Sky News.

"The pressure down there of the water, even if through a little crack, it will cut you like a razor blade," he added. "This is Mother Nature. The ocean is unforgiving."

Dr Michael Guillen Speaks To Sky News
A screen grab taken from Sky News showing Dr Michael Guillen recalling his trip to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean in a Russian submersible over 20 years ago and how he thought he would die as his vessel became trapped on the Titanic's propeller. Courtesy of Sky News

Guillen also said of the missing Titan submersible: "If it was a communications failure, then you would know for sure that the pilot of that sub would have headed straight up to the surface. The fact he hasn't really concerns me."

Map Plots Coast Guard's Search for Titan

Search map for missing Titanic sub
A U.S. Coast Guard map plotting the search for the missing sub so far. U.S. Coast Guard

This new image released by the U.S. Coast Guard shows search patterns so far.

There is no scale, but we do know that rescuers are searching an area twice the size of Connecticut and up to two-and-a-half miles deep.

"I think that X shows you where the Titanic is, and it is interesting that the grids aren't centred so the Titanic's not in the middle," Rob Larter at the British Antarctic Survey told BBC News about the map.

The large search area, he added, "suggests that the rescue team has not narrowed down the area as a result of the banging sounds."

