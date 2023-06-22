Titanic Sub Live Search Latest: How Much Oxygen Left? Map Update, More

Live Updates

Five people trapped on board a submersible bound for the Titanic shipwreck are running out of oxygen, as search teams desperately hope for a breakthrough.

Pilot Stockton Rush, the 61-year-old chief executive of the company behind the mission, is on Titan with: 58-year-old British businessman and explorer Hamish Harding, 77-year-old French maritime expert Paul-Henri Nargeolet, British-Pakistani billionaire Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son Suleman Dawood.

The crew paid $250,000 to climb into the 21-feet-long vessel and visit the sunken ship, located about 900 miles east of Cape Cod and 12,500 feet below sea level.

They face running out of oxygen at about 8 a.m. ET, according to estimates about the sub's initial supply.

More noises under the ocean were heard by rescuers on Wednesday, who are using aircraft, ships and remotely operated vehicles to comb a search area of about 10,000 sq miles and up to two and a half miles deep.

"We have to remain optimistic and hopeful," U.S. Captain Jamie Frederick told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.

U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick speaks during a press conference in Boston on June 20 about the search efforts for the Titan submersible that went missing with five people on board near the wreck of the Titanic. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images