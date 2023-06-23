News

Titanic Sub's Suleman, Shahzada Dawood Died 'Hand-in-Hand,' Family Says

By
News Titanic Death Shipwrecks

The family of two passengers of OceanGate's Titan sub, British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman Dawood, said that the two died "hand in hand" in the catastrophic implosion of the vessel.

Father and son were among the five passengers aboard the Titan. The advanced submersible vessel went missing on Sunday on its descent to the site of the RMS Titanic wreck, which lies at a depth of about 12,500 feet, some 425 miles south-southwest off the coast of Newfoundland. They were joined by three other passengers, including Stockton Rush, CEO of OceanGate, a private company organizing deep-sea expeditions; French submersible pilot Paul-Henry Nargeolet; and British explorer Hamish Harding.

For days, rescuers raced against time to find the vessel before its passengers ran out of the limited oxygen available on board, estimated to be 96 hours from their departure on Sunday morning. But on Thursday, U.S. officials said all five passengers had died immediately when the vessel imploded that morning, when it lost contact with the surface, one hour and 45 minutes into the dive.

Suleman Dawood and Shahzada Dawood
Suleman Dawood, 19, and his father, Shahzada Dawood, 48 are missing on the Titan Submersible Dawood Family

In an obituary shared exclusively with local Scottish news outlet Glasgow Live, the family said that the 19-year-old Suleman and his 48-year-old dad had moved on to the "next leg of their spiritual journey hand-in-hand."

"In this unfathomable tragedy, we try to find solace in the enduring legacy of humility and humanity that they have left behind and find comfort in the belief that they passed on to the next leg of their spiritual journey hand-in-hand, father and son," the obituary reads.

The family said the relationship between father and son "was a joy to behold; they were each other's greatest supporters and cherished a shared passion for adventure and exploration of all the world had to offer them."

Navy Faced Complex Challenge: Suspected Titan Implosion
An undated photo shows the submersible "Titan", belonging to OceanGate, beginning to descend at sea. On Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard said that the five passengers aboard the vessel had most likely died from a catastrophic implosion. Ocean Gate/Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty

The pair both loved learning with an "unwavering curiosity," the family added, and were there for each other. "They embodied valuable lessons on the pursuit of knowledge, exploration of the unknown, and bonds of familial friendship," the obituary reads. "Family values are a guiding beacon for the Dawood family, and Shahzada always strived to emulate these, teaching his children to do the same."

The family asked for the public to respect their grief and privacy "as they come to terms with the loss of two of their dearest members."

Strathclyde University in Glasgow, where Suleman Dawood was a business student, said everyone was "shocked and saddened" by the tragedy.

This is a breaking news story and will be later updated.

Read more
Missing Titan Submersible Crew and Passengers
In this combination image, Paul-Henry Nargeolet (Top Left), Hamish Harding (Top Right), Stockton Rush (Bottom Left) and and Father and son, Suleman Dawood and Shahzada (Bottom Right) all reported missing on the OceanGate Titan submersible vessel JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images; actionaviation; OceanGate; Engro
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 30
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 30
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC