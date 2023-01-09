Celebs Wish Marilee Fiebig's Daughter Happy Birthday Amid T.J. Holmes Split

Marilee Fiebig celebrated her daughter's 10th birthday amid her divorce from T.J. Holmes.

Holmes, who co-hosts GMA3: What You Need to Know, is currently on hiatus from the Good Morning America spinoff following his alleged romance with co-anchor Amy Robach. He filed for divorce from Fiebig last month after nearly 13 years of marriage.

On Wednesday, Fiebig slammed her estranged husband's "lack of discretion" in a statement through her lawyer Stephanie Lehman.

"Marilee's sole focus has remained on the overall best interest of her nine-year-old daughter," Lehman said, referring to Sabine Holmes, per the Daily Mail. "Notwithstanding, we continue to be disappointed by T.J's lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity toward Marilee and the party's daughter."

Holmes and Fiebig wed in 2010 and welcomed Sabine in 2013. The University of Arkansas alum is also a dad to Brianna Holmes and Jaiden Holmes, whom he shares with first wife Amy Ferson.

As for Robach, she has been married to Melrose Place alum Andrew Shue since 2010. The 20/20 correspondent shares daughters Ava and Annie with ex-husband Tim McIntosh and is a stepmom to Shue's three sons: Nate, Aidan and Wyatt. While Shue hasn't yet spoken out about the alleged cheating scandal, he appeared to delete all photos of his spouse on social media.

Seemingly attempting to put the drama aside, Fiebig shared a sweet tribute to Sabine on Instagram as she turned 10 years old.

"And then she's 10! Happiest birthday to this wonderful human of mine, who pours so much goodness into the world," Fiebig wrote. "Knowing Sabine is in itself a blessing, so the privilege of raising and loving her feels like the gift of my lifetime. Sending so much love and thanks into the universe to my incredible family, who started the birthday week with a NYE surprise celebration, and to friends near and far, who have showered my baby with all the birthday love. I only hope that double digits doesn't mean that she will no longer reach to hold my hand or ask for a goodnight hug. My heart couldn't take it. #januarybaby."

"Happy Birthday Sabine," TV personality Michael Strahan commented underneath the picture, alongside various emojis including a red heart, cake and gift box.

"Happy Birthday Sabine!!" Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts added, while The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Phaedra Parks chimed in: "Happy Birthday beautiful Sabine."

Emmy Award winning stylist DiAndre Tristan got in on the commenting too and said: "Happy Birthday Sabine a beautiful soul and a blessing to all you encounter."

Fiebig has spoken out on Instagram several times since photos of Holmes and Robach getting cozy were published in November.

On Christmas Eve, Fiebig shared a photo of a Christmas tree. "I'll take color over white lights any day. Happy Christmas Eve," she wrote at the time.

The attorney then shared a selfie with Sabine the following day, noting she was "exhausted."

Fiebig also subtly supported Shue's family when she "liked" an image on Nate Shue's Instagram account.

"RIDERS ON THE STORM," he captioned a photo with his brothers and father. "ON TO '23."

Holmes and Robach have been seen together multiple times after stepping back from GMA3. Most recently, the pair were spotted shopping in Miami, Florida.

