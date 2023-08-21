Toby Keith Foundation Shares Rare Photo of Singer After Cancer Diagnosis

Singer Toby Keith was all smiles at a recent fundraising event for his foundation that supports pediatric cancer patients.

The country music star, 62, posed proudly after the golfing event in a rare photo since being diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021.

Keith stood alongside some of the golf players for the charity event, which was held in June, that managed to raise $1.8 million for the nonprofit Oklahoma-based OK Kids Korral!, which his foundation describes on its website as "a haven for the entire family as a child with cancer receives treatment."

The happy moment was shared to the Toby Keith Foundation's official X, formerly known as Twitter, account.

Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartCountry Festival on October 30, 2021 in Austin, Texas. He appeared in a photo on social media after being diagnosed with cancer. Erika Goldring/WireImage

It captioned the post: "The 19th Annual Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic was a huge success, raising $1.8 million for OK Kids Korral! Check out the pictures from this amazing event shot by Shauna King with Ahh Shoot Photography!"

Keith revealed his cancer diagnosis in June last year and that he'd first been told about his stomach cancer in the fall of 2021. As a result he took a step back from recording new music and doing live concerts.

His representatives told Newsweek earlier this month that they hope to share exciting news with his fans soon.

Meanwhile, Keith himself shared a health update with his fans in June.

"I'm feeling pretty good...I'm about another eight weeks from my last scan. So, I expect next time I look for that tumor to be even less," he told The Oklahoman.

The singer rose to fame in the early 1990s with songs such as, "Should've Been a Cowboy," "How Do You Like Me Now?!," "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)," and "I Love This Bar."

Keith also once collaborated with legendary country singer, Willie Nelson, on the 2003 song "Beer for My Horses" and a co-starred in the 2008 movie of the same name.

However, that song recently came under fire by TikTok influencer, Destinee Stark, because of its references to lynching.

"I have no idea how we're not talking about this song," Stark began in a TikTok video last month. "How was this ever allowed on the radio?"

She continued: "'Grandpappy told my pappy back in the day, son a man has to answer for the wicked that he done. Take all the rope in Texas, find a tall oak tree, round up all them bad boys, hang them high in the tree for all the people to see.' What the f***?"

She added: "'We got too many gangsters doing dirty deeds. We've got too much corruption too much crime in the streets. It's time the long arm of the law put a few more in the ground.' Literally advocating for police violence and police killings."

Newsweek reached out to Keith's team via email for comment.