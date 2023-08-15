Toby Keith Foundation Gives Update on Cancer Fundraiser

Toby Keith, who was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021, has announced a positive "update" for his own cancer foundation.

After taking some time away from performing live as he dealt with his health, the country music star has been keeping his fans updated with regular social media updates recently. His latest post celebrated a huge fundraising victory for the Toby Keith Foundation, his nonprofit that supports pediatric cancer patients.

Keith, 62, announced in June 2022 that he'd been diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021, which led to him taking a step back from recording new music and performing live. He appears close to making a come back as his representatives recently told Newsweek they hope to share exciting news with his fans soon.

Toby Keith performs onstage during the 2022 BMI Country Awards at BMI on November 8, 2022, in Nashville, Tennessee. He recently shared a positive update with his social media followers about the Toby Keith Foundation, a cancer charity. Jason Kempin/Getty Images for BMI

On Sunday evening, Keith shared an update with his followers on X, formerly Twitter.

"UPDATE: Armando won the coveted Dancing for a Miracle first place trophy and fan favorite. He helped raise over $81,000 for @TK_Foundation's OK Kids Korral and [Oklahoma Children's Health Foundation]."

UPDATE: Armando won the coveted Dancing for a Miracle first place trophy and fan favorite. He helped raise over $81,000 for @TK_Foundation's OK Kids Korral and @okchf. pic.twitter.com/HiDZt2gfil — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) August 14, 2023

Armando J. Rosell, Esq. is a board member of the Toby Keith Foundation. He had initially set a goal of raising $30,000 according to his personal fundraising page but he eventually smashed that target on his way to victory. Rosell can be seen holding a trophy aloft alongside his partner in Keith's tweet.

The Oklahoma-based OK Kids Korral is described by the Toby Keith Foundation website as "a haven for the entire family as a child with cancer receives treatment."

The Toby Keith Foundation hosts several events to raise money for charity. On September 9 and 10, it hosts the Fish Bowl Big Bass Tournament at Lake Eufaula, Oklahoma, followed by the 11th Annual Schooner Fall Classic, a women's golf tournament on September 22-25. On October 20, the Toby Keith Foundation Invitational Clay Shoot will be held in Kingfisher, Oklahoma.

The "Red Solo Cup" singer continues to update his social media accounts for his fans, and he raised a glass to his followers as Monday drew to a close.

"You made it through Monday... cheers to you," he wrote on X and Instagram, sharing a picture of himself performing. Positivity permeated throughout the comments section of his most recent post.

"I can't wait until you are back on the road. You are my favorite," a fan wrote on Instagram while another wrote, "God bless you Toby. You're one in a million. Stay safe and God watch over you and give you strength peace and happiness always."

Many of the comments Keith received were from fans wishing him good health amid his cancer diagnosis. Recently he had good news for his supporters.

"I'm feeling pretty good...I'm about another eight weeks from my last scan. So, I expect next time I look for that tumor to be even less," he told The Oklahoman in early June 2023. He was speaking at the Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic weekend where he also performed onstage.

Keith came to national fame in the early '90s with the release of his hit song "Should've Been a Cowboy." His other hits include "How Do You Like Me Now?!" "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)" and "I Love This Bar." He collaborated with Willie Nelson on the 2003 song "Beer for My Horses" and also-co-starred in the 2008 movie of the same name.

Keith has not officially announced a date when he might release new music or return to music, but when contacted for comment, Keith's representatives indicated to Newsweek there would be an update coming very soon.