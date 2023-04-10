News

'Wordle' Today #660 Answer, Hints and Tips for Monday, April 10 Game

New York software developer Josh Wardle originally created Wordle to entertain his crossword-loving partner during the pandemic, but, as it turned out, thousands of people ended up loving the game. The five-letter word puzzle became an international sensation which generated multiple alternate versions of Wordle—like Quordle, which allows you to guess multiple words at once.

Wordle, which was released to the public in October 2021, became so popular that in January 2022 it was purchased by The New York Times for a seven-figure sum.

If you're among the thousands still obsessed with the game, this article is for you. It's Easter Monday, and if you celebrate the holidays and you stuffed your mouth with chocolate over the weekend, you might not be up for wrecking your brain over today's Wordle.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself.

Wordle game on phone
A Wordle player tries to guess the answer to the daily puzzle. Newsweek has some hints and tips to help you solve Monday's Wordle. Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

'Wordle' #660, Clues for Monday, April 10

Newsweek has put together five clues to help you solve today's Wordle puzzle.

Hint #1: No letter is repeated.

Hint #2: Today's Wordle contains two vowels.

Hint #3: Synonyms for today's answer include "below," and "beneath."

Hint #4: Today's Wordle starts with the letter "U".

Hint #5: Today's Wordle ends with the letter "R".

'Wordle' #660 Answer for Monday, April 10

The answer to today's Wordle is "Under."

Did you get it? Compared to Saturday's Wordle, "Snafu", with "Under" we're back in the realm of words most of us actually use on a daily basis. But depending on which letters you guessed correctly through the game, this still could have been quite hard. We hope to see you again tomorrow when Newsweek will be back with another round of Wordle hints and tips.

What Does 'Under' Mean?

You most likely don't need this, but just in case. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines "under" as an adverb, a preposition, and an adjective. As adverb, it means: "in or into a position below or beneath something"; "below or short of some quantity, level, or limit"; "in or into a condition of subjection, subordination, or unconsciousness"; "down to defeat, ruin, or death"; "so as to be covered."

As a preposition, it means: "below or beneath so as to be overhung, surmounted, covered, protected, or concealed by"; "subject to the authority, control, guidance, or instruction of"; "within the group or designation of"; "less or lower than (as in size, amount, or rank)".

As an adjective, it means: "lying or placed below, beneath, or on the ventral side —often used in combination"; "lower in rank or authority"; "lower than usual, proper, or desired in amount, quality, or degree".

