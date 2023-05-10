Wordle Today #690 Answer, Clues and Hints for Wednesday, May 10 Puzzle

The Wordle puzzle game's popularity shows no signs of slowing down as fans continue to crack the daily brainteaser.

The popular puzzle's premise is relatively simple and straightforward, but what can often be a fun game can occasionally turn into a frustrating challenge.

Thankfully, Newsweek is here to provide the latest hints to guide you to figuring out today's puzzle by yourself.

In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile phone on January 12, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Newsweek is here with the latest guide on how to solve the latest brainteaser. Getty

Each day the player is tasked with working out a new five-letter word, in six attempts or less. After each guess is made, all the letters light up, letting you know how close to the answer you were. When all the letters go green, you know you have the right answer.

Previously speaking to Newsweek, Erhan Aslan, an associate professor of applied linguistics at the University of Reading in the U.K., offered tips on how best to approach the puzzle.

He said: "One thing that I think is important in this game is the starting word chosen. Starting off with words that include commonly used vowels, for example, e and a, consonants such as r and t, and sound sequences might be helpful. Choosing a word that starts with q, z, j, or x, for instance, may not be the best choice.

"As you get more feedback after a few guesses, users need to draw on some knowledge of phonics to narrow down or eliminate some words that they might be thinking. For example, if the second letter of the target word is l (indicated by green) and the player feels that the word starts with a consonant, they will need to know that there are only a few consonant cluster possibilities (such as bl, cl, fl, gl, pl, sl)."

The answer to today's puzzle will appear at the end of this article, so be careful if you are looking to work it out yourself!

'Wordle' #690, Tips for Wednesday, May 10

Hint #1: There are no repeated letters in today's answer.

Hint #2: There are two different vowels used in Wednesday's answer.

Hint #3: You may want to use "items" as a starting word as it will give you one green tile and two yellow tiles.

Hint #4: The final letter in today's answer is a consonant.

Hint #5: The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the answer of today as "a set of moral principles: a theory or system of moral values. Often used in plural but singular or plural in construction."

'Wordle' #690, Answer for Wednesday, May 10

The answer for Wednesday's puzzle is "ethic." Hopefully, using our guide, you were able to figure out the word within six tries.

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs. While you wait for that refresh, you might want to try the geography guessing game Worldle or other word puzzles like Typochondria or Spellspire instead.