Today's Wordle #553 Tips, Hints and Answer for Saturday, December 24 Game

It's Christmas Eve! Tis certainly the season to be jolly, but don't think this gets you out of Wordle.

Wordle was first developed during coronavirus lockdown by Josh Wardle, a New York based software developer, as a game "for me and my partner to enjoy."

The game quickly developed into a viral sensation, and was purchased by the New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum in January 2022.

Speaking to Newsweek Dr Claire Childs, a senior lecturer in English language and literature at the University of York in the U.K., gave some advice on playing Wordle.

She said: "Many Wordle players strive to find a good starter word to increase their chances of completing the game in fewer guesses. As there are only five vowels in the English alphabet, you might choose a starter word with lots of vowels to increase your chances of finding at least one correct vowel in the answer.

"However, there are many more consonants than vowels, so you might instead select a starter word with lots of consonants, to try and rule some of those out.

"It is useful to consider the frequency of each letter and how likely it is to appear – starting with a word containing a Q or X is less likely to be successful, whereas trying a word with a more common consonant like R or T is a better approach.

"You can think of it like a game of Scrabble but one where you actually want to use the lower-value letter tiles rather than the higher-value ones, because the lower-value letters are the ones that appear more frequently in English."

Wordle's popularity has helped inspire a number of other online games, including Worldle and even Taylordle for Taylor Swift fans.

The answer to today's puzzle will be revealed at the end of this article, so scroll down with caution if you want to work it out for yourself. To help you solve today's Wordle, Newsweek has provided some hints and tips on the latest game.

'Wordle' #553 Tips and Clues for Saturday, December 24

Wordle players can use these five hints to solve puzzle #553.

Hint #1: The answer contains three vowels.

Hint #2: There are no repeated letters.

Hint #3: Both the second and third letters are vowels.

Hint #4: Synonyms for today's answer include "stance" and "bearing."

Hint #5: The word only contains one of the letters in "Rudolf."

'Wordle' #553 Answer for Saturday, December 24

The answer to today's Wordle is "Poise."

Well, it is nearly Christmas, and with three vowels boy did the Wordle Santa deliver for us today! Did you get it? If so, congratulations. But please don't worry if not – one of the best things about Wordle is seeing if you improve your score over time.

Either way, we hope to see you again tomorrow (you'll have some time to kill in the afternoon right?) for the next Wordle puzzle!

What Does 'Poise' Mean?

The Cambridge University Dictionary defines "poise" as "calm confidence in a person's way of behaving, or a quality of grace and balance in the way a person holds or moves their body."

For example: "He looked embarrassed for a moment, then quickly regained his poise."

The next Wordle puzzle will be available at 7 p.m. ET, when the daily update occurs.