Today's Wordle #556 Answer, Hints and Clues for Tuesday, December 27 Game

The answer to Tuesday, December 27's Wordle puzzle could pose some difficulties for even the most avid players, but Newsweek is here to offer some tips and hints on how to solve the latest offering.

Wordle does not have a calculated difficulty curve, unlike most games. Its designer, Josh Wardle, curated a list of over 2,500 daily brainteasers before launching the website but they are not structured in any particular order.

The sequence for Wordle has been totally randomized so that Wardle can play along just like any other player without having an unfair advantage. He originally devised the game so he and his partner could play during lockdown.

Wordle's randomized nature means that one day's answer could be difficult to guess, while the next could be relatively easy.

That random nature means players are sometimes faced with a tricky puzzle and Wordle #556 could pose difficulties for some, but Newsweek is here to help

Before diving into Tuesday's puzzle, it's always worth noting the incredible popularity that Wordle has enjoyed.

The graphic below, provided by Statista, shows Wordle's rise in popularity at the beginning of the year.

The game launched with just 90 active players in October 2021 but is now pulling in millions of players every day.

Wordle has also helped spark a craze for guessing games and has inspired Dordle, Quordle, Worldle and even the mathematics-themed Nerdle. The game was so popular, it was acquired by The New York Times for an undisclosed seven-figure sum, although it remains free to play.

If you are one of those people who cannot get enough of Wordle, read on for Newsweek's tips on the latest puzzle.

'Wordle' #556 Clues for December 27

The final answer for Monday's Wordle #556 appears at the very end of this article. If you'd like to be nudged in the right direction, these clues should help you figure it out by yourself.

Hint #1: Wordle #556 contains two vowels.

Hint #2: The answer contains one repeating letter.

Hint #3: The answer begins with a "C."

Hint #4: The vowels are separated by two consonants.

Hint #5: Merriam-Webster defines Wordle #556 as a noun meaning "a unit in a multiunit structure (such as an apartment building) or on land owned in common (such as a town house complex)."

'Wordle' #556 Answer for December 27

The answer to Wordle #556 for Tuesday, December 27 is "Condo."

Wordle refreshes every 24 hours at 7 p.m. ET. While you wait for the next puzzle to appear, you might want to check out some alternative word games.