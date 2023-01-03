Today's Wordle #563 Clues, Hints and Answer for Tuesday, January 3 Game

Wordle has taken the world by storm after first becoming popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Players follow a color system to work out a five-letter word and have six attempts to get the answer.

After submitting a guess, green tiles show a player has chosen the correct letter and that it is in the right place. A yellow tile means the letter is right but in the wrong place while a gray tile indicates that the letter is not in the word.

People use different methods to try to solve the puzzle. Some may just go for the first five-letter word they can think of, while others may have a more advanced strategy, thinking of specific words with lots of vowels in such as "Audio" or "Adieu."

The popular game was first released to the public in October 2021. Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle created the game for his partner, who enjoyed puzzles, during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wardle, who originally hails from Wales in the U.K., created the game for the two of them to play. After he showed it to family members, it quickly became popular, so he introduced it to his wider social group.

On November 1, 2020, around 90 people were playing Wordle. Only two months later, more than 300,000 people were playing, according to the New York Times. More than 2 million people now play Wordle.

The New York Times bought the rights to the game from Wardle in January 2022 for an undisclosed fee "in the low seven figures," the newspaper reported.

To help you solve today's puzzle, Newsweek has provided some hints and tips.

Wordle #563: Clues and Tips for Tuesday, January 3

Players can use these five tips to solve Wordle puzzle #563.

Hint #1: The answer has no repeated letters.

Hint #2: There are two vowels in the word.

Hint #3: The Wordle is an attention-grabbing and playful trick or prank.

Hint #4: The first and fourth letters are vowels.

Hint #5: There is no letter "U" in today's answer.

'Wordle' #563 Answer for Tuesday, January 3

The answer to Tuesday's Wordle is "ANTIC".

Players who found today's puzzle difficult can wait for a new one when Wordle resets at 7 p.m. EDT.

For those who find Wordle a cinch, Quordle will prove more of a challenge as you have to guess four hidden words in only nine guesses. There are also many other word games to try out, including Typochondria, Spellspire and Wordscapes.